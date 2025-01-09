A growing perception suggests that members of Generation Z college graduates are struggling to meet workplace expectations. To explore this narrative, Intelligent.com surveyed 1,000 hiring managers in December 2024, uncovering insights into their views on the readiness and performance of recent graduates. The findings offer both critiques and potential solutions to help bridge the gap between employers and the newest members of the workforce.

Key Takeaways from the Survey:

1 in 8 hiring managers plan to avoid hiring recent college graduates for entry-level roles in 2025.

33% of hiring managers believe recent graduates lack work ethic, while 24% feel they are unprepared for the workforce.

25% of hiring managers say recent grads are underprepared for interviews, citing struggles with eye contact (49%), professional attire (42%), and compensation negotiations (38%).

Surprisingly, 8% of hiring managers reported a candidate bringing a parent to their interview—a move almost universally viewed as unprofessional.

Of the hiring managers surveyed, 29% described recent graduates as entitled, while 28% felt they lacked motivation. Other critiques included being easily offended (27%), struggling with feedback (25%), and issues with punctuality (23%). A concerning 20% said graduates require micromanagement, and 17% cited laziness.

Despite these frustrations, Huy Nguyen, Intelligent’s Chief Education and Career Development Advisor, urges hiring managers to adopt more proactive approaches stating, “Instead of avoiding recent college grads based on biases and stereotypes, hiring managers need to identify individuals with demonstrated motivation, adaptability, and growth potential. Skills can be taught to those with the right attitude.”

Nguyen suggests incorporating behavioral interview techniques to assess candidates’ resilience, problem-solving abilities, and initiative.

For Gen Z job seekers, addressing the concerns raised by hiring managers starts with preparation and confidence. Taking the time to research a company and customizing your resume and cover letter for the job can make a big impact.

It’s also important to master the basics of maintaining eye contact, dressing appropriately, and communicating clearly. These small details can leave a lasting impression during interviews. Be ready to share how your experiences and values align with the company’s goals, and ask meaningful questions to show genuine interest in the role.

As career expert Huy Nguyen puts it, “By anticipating biases and addressing them head-on, candidates can position themselves as standout applicants.”

The disconnect between Gen Z graduates and hiring managers doesn’t have to be the norm. With better preparation and a focus on learning, young professionals can prove their worth, while employers can shift their focus to potential instead of perfection.

It takes effort from both sides, but bridging this gap can lead to stronger connections and better opportunities for everyone involved\