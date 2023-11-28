From a John Lennon documentary to a Mark Wahlberg-led comedy film. Apple TV+ has a monster slate for December.
What's new to Apple TV+ in December
December 1
- Monarch: Legacy of Monsters (Season 1, Episode 4) — An extension of the MonsterVerse, Monarch: Legacy of Monsters continues the live-action films such as Godzilla and Kong: Skull Island. WandaVision helmer Matt Shakman directed the first two episodes of the series before he directs the MCU's Fantastic Four film.
- Slow Horses (Season 3, Episodes 1-2) — Mick Herron developed Slow Horses based on the Slough House series of novels. Gary Oldman, Jakc Lowden, and Kristin Scott Thomas star in the series.
December 6
- John Lennon: Murder Without A Trial — This three-part documentary series will chronicle the infamous murder of the Beatles icon. It includes interviews, unseen crime scene photos, and provides a brand new look at one of the biggest deaths in music history.
December 8
- Monarch: Legacy of Monsters (Season 1, Episode 5)
- Slow Horses (Season 3, Episode 3)
December 15
- Monarch: Legacy of Monsters (Season 1, Episode 6)
- Slow Horses (Season 3, Episode 4)
- The Family Plan — Mark Wahlberg leads this new family comedy. He plays an assassin who needs to fend off threats while on a family vacation, all while keeping it a secret. Michelle Monoghan, Said Taghmaoui, and Maggie Q also star in the film. Simon Cellan Jones will also direct Arthur the King, another film starring Wahlberg. That film will be released on March 22, 2024.
December 22
- Monarch: Legacy of Monsters (Season 1, Episode 7)
- Slow Horses (Season 3, Episode 5)
December 29
- Monarch: Legacy of Monsters (Season 1, Episode 8)
- Slow Horses (Season 3, Episode 6)