A Brie Larson-led series and a new spooky docuseries will hit Apple TV+ in October.

New to Apple TV+ in October 2023

October 4

The Morning Show (Season 3, Episode 5)

October 6

The Changeling (Season 1, Episode 6)

October 11

The Morning Show (Season 3, Episode 6)

October 13

Lessons in Chemistry (Premiere, 2 Episodes) — the upcoming Brie Larson-led series is an adaptation of Bonnie Garmus' novel of the same name. The novel was released in 2022 and follows a scientist (Larson) in the 1960s, who, upon being let go from her lab, creates a new TV cooking show. However, she uses this platform to educate housewives on scientific topics. Lewis Pullman, Aja Naomi King, and Stephanie Keonig also star in the series.

The Changeling (Season 1, Episode 8)

October 18

The Morning Show (Season 3, Episode 7)

October 20

Lessons in Chemistry (Episode 4)

The Pigeon Tunnel (Documentary) — this new documentary chronicles the life of David Cornwell, better known as John le Carré. Errol Morris, an Oscar-winning documentarian, directed the film which has the Cold War looming in the backdrop.

October 25

The Morning Show (Season 3, Episode 8) — Millicent Shelton directs the Season 3 finale of The Morning Show. The Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon-led series has been a staple of Apple TV+ programming since debuting in 2019.

October 27

Lessons in Chemistry (Episode 5)

The Enfield Poltergeist (4-episode premiere) — a new four-part docuseries will follow the real-life haunting of a London family in the 1970s. These events are what inspired the plot of The Conjuring 2. In The Enfield Poltergeist, hours of archived audio files will surface to help recreate the events. All four episodes will drop just in time for Halloween on October 27.