From the Wizards of Waverly Place reboot, starring Selena Gomez, to a Bruce Springsteen documentary, Disney+ has a lot coming to the streaming service in October 2024.

Some of the other highlights include the continuation of Marvel's Agatha All Along, which will wrap up on October 30 on Disney+.

Agatha All Along premiered on Disney+ on September 18, 2024, with two episodes airing. New episodes have been airing every Wednesday on Disney+. The series will culminate on October 30 with two final episodes, which were directed by Gandja Monteiro.

The series is a continuation of another Marvel series, WandaVision. It is a spin-off for Kathryn Hahn's Agatha Harkness. Joe Locke, Aubrey Plaza, Debra Jo Rupp, and Patti LuPone also star in it.

The upcoming Bruce Springsteen documentary, Road Diary, captures the Boss's ongoing tour with the E Street Band. Their current tour is their first tour together since The River Tour, which ran from 2016-17.

Road Diary premiered at the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in September. Springsteen and the E Street Band will continue the tour into 2025, with four dates in Europe planned.

Additionally, Wizards Beyond Waverly Place will premiere on Disney+ in October 2024. The series is a continuation of Disney Channel's Wizards of Waverly Place, which starred Selena Gomez.

Gomez will guest star in the premiere along with Maria Canals-Barrera, David DeLuise, and Jake T. Austin. It will star Janice LeAnn Brown, David Henri, and Mimi Gianopulos.

The spin-off follows Billie (Brown), a young wizard who seeks the help of Justin Russo (Henri) for training. This causes him to resume his work as a wizard after previously giving it up.

Everything coming to Disney+ in October 2024

Below is the full list of titles coming to Disney+ in October 2024. They are separated by date.

October 1

Incredible Dr. Pol The Grand Finale

October 2

Mickey's Spooky Stories (Season 1)

The Simpsons (Season 35)

Marvel Television's Agatha All Along (Season 1, Episode 4)

October 3

Witches: The Truth Behind the Trials (Season 1)

October 4

Shortstober with Big City Greens

Marvel's Spidey and his Amazing Friends (Season 3)

Spookiz: The Movie

Alya & The Mirrors

October 5

The Biggest Little Farm

October 7

Bluey Minisodes

Dancing with the Stars (Season 33, Episode 3))

October 8

Dancing with the Stars (Season 33; Episode 4 live 8/7 c)

October 9

Big City Greens (Season 4)

Mickey Mouse Funhouse (Season 3)

ZOMBIES: The Re-Animated Series (Season 1)

Marvel's Television Agatha All Along (Season 1, Episode 5)

October 11

Expedition Amazon

Ayla & The Mirrors

“The Most Wonderful Time of the Year” A New Short from The Simpsons

October 15

Pupstruction (Season 2)

October 16

Kiff (Halloween special)

Me & Mickey (Season 3)

Me & Winnie the Pooh (Season 2)

Playdate with Winnie the Pooh (Season 2)

Marvel Television's Agatha All Along (Season 1, Episode 6)

October 18

The Devil's Climb

Ayla & the Mirrors

LEGO Marvel Avengers: Mission Demolition

October 19

2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame (live at 7 pm ET)

October 22

Dancing with the Stars (Season 33, Episode 6

October 23

Primos (Season 1)

SuperKitties (Season 2)

Marvel Television's Agatha All Along (Season 1, Episode 7)

October 25

Ayla & the Mirrors

Road Diary: Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band

October 29

Dancing with the Stars (Season 33, Episode 7)

October 30