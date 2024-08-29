As the days shorten and autumn whispers its arrival, Hulu is rolling out a compelling lineup for September 2024 (sign up for a free trial!) that’s set to dominate your screens. The streaming service is ready to serve a rich blend of fresh content, ranging from the return of hit series to exclusive premieres that promise to captivate audiences.
Hulu’s September Surge Has Must-Watch Premieres
This month, network TV fans have much to celebrate as popular shows like Grey's Anatomy return for their latest seasons, while animated favorites such as The Simpsons and Bob’s Burgers are back with new episodes, ensuring a dose of humor and nostalgia. Hulu isn’t just sticking to what’s familiar; it’s also bringing fresh original series and gripping documentaries that delve into untold stories and intriguing characters.
September is a month of variety on Hulu. Whether you’re excited about the premieres of network juggernauts or curious about the latest docuseries exploring pivotal historical moments, Hulu’s got your viewing needs covered. Get ready to dive into a month packed with entertainment that keeps your evenings lively and your weekends binge-worthy.
Full List of Hulu September 2024 Releases
September 1st:
- America's Next Top Model: Complete Season 24
- 27 Dresses
- A Glitch in the Matrix
- A Good Day to Die Hard
- Amsterdam
- Bandidas
- Bedtime Stories
- The Bob's Burgers Movie
- Breaking Up
- Camp Rock
- Camp Rock 2
- Date Night
- Dawn of the Planet of the Apes
- Dead Poets Society
- Deliver Us From Evil
- Die Hard
- Die Hard 2
- Die Hard With a Vengeance
- Dr. Dolittle (1998)
- Dr. Dolittle 2
- Enough Said
- Ferngully: The Last Rainforest
- Freaky Friday
- Hannah Montana the Movie
- High School Musical
- High School Musical 3: Senior Year
- I Still Know What You Did Last Summer
- Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs
- Independence Day
- Jennifer's Body
- Live Free or Die Hard
- The Lizzie Mcguire Movie
- Mean Girls (2004)
- Mothering Sunday
- Neighbors
- Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising
- Never Been Kissed
- The Pacifier
- Pearl Harbor
- The Princess Diaries
- The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement
- Princess Protection Program
- Rise of the Planet of the Apes
- The Roommate
- See How They Run
- Sicario
- Snatch
- Straw Dogs (2011)
- Super 8
- Superbad
- Us (2019)
September 3rd:
- English Teacher: Series Premiere
- Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: Complete Season 25
- Ready Player One
September 4th:
- Murai in Love: Series Premiere (Subbed & Dubbed)
- Tell Me Lies: Season 2 Premiere
September 5th:
- For the People: Complete Season 2
- For the People: Complete Season 1
- Rock of Ages: Season 2 Premiere
- The Killing Vote: Series Premiere (Subbed & Dubbed)
September 6th:
- The Jewel Thief: Documentary Premiere
- Wu-Tang: An American Saga: Complete Season 4
September 7th:
- Mr. & Mrs. Smith (2023)
- Spy/Master: Complete Season 1
- The Secrets We Keep (2020)
September 9th:
- A Soldier's Revenge
- The Woman King
September 10th:
- A Happening of Monumental Proportions
September 12th:
- The Binge (2024)
- The Cry (Complete Season 1)
- The Masked Singer: Season 11 Premiere
- American Ninja Warrior: Complete Season 16
September 14th:
- The Other Side of Love (2023)
September 15th:
- Hard Knocks: Complete Season 21
- Hope and Beauty: Complete Season 5
- Lethal Weapon: Complete Seasons 1-3
- Sister, Sister: Complete Seasons 1-6
September 16th:
- Mayans M.C.: Complete Season 5
- The Americans: Complete Season 6
September 18th:
- Lucid: Limited Series Premiere
- Queen Cleopatra: Limited Series Premiere
September 20th:
- Chucky (Season 3)
- Death Row: Complete Season 1
- Little Demon: Season 2 Premiere
September 21st:
- Archer: Season 15 Premiere
September 23rd:
- The Spook Who Sat by the Door
September 26th:
- Fox Pop: Complete Season 1
- Raising Cane's: Limited Series Premiere
- Wilder Than Ever
September 28th:
- Welcome to Chippendales: Complete Season 1
September 29th:
- The Girl from Plainville: Complete Season 1
September 30th:
- The Queens of Halloween
Sign up now for your free trial of Hulu + Live TV to get the best movies, shows, and sports along with 95+ live TV channels like ABC and ESPN.