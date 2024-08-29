As the days shorten and autumn whispers its arrival, Hulu is rolling out a compelling lineup for September 2024 (sign up for a free trial!) that’s set to dominate your screens. The streaming service is ready to serve a rich blend of fresh content, ranging from the return of hit series to exclusive premieres that promise to captivate audiences.

Hulu’s September Surge Has Must-Watch Premieres

This month, network TV fans have much to celebrate as popular shows like Grey's Anatomy return for their latest seasons, while animated favorites such as The Simpsons and Bob’s Burgers are back with new episodes, ensuring a dose of humor and nostalgia. Hulu isn’t just sticking to what’s familiar; it’s also bringing fresh original series and gripping documentaries that delve into untold stories and intriguing characters.

September is a month of variety on Hulu. Whether you’re excited about the premieres of network juggernauts or curious about the latest docuseries exploring pivotal historical moments, Hulu’s got your viewing needs covered. Get ready to dive into a month packed with entertainment that keeps your evenings lively and your weekends binge-worthy.

Full List of Hulu September 2024 Releases

September 1st:

America's Next Top Model: Complete Season 24

27 Dresses

A Glitch in the Matrix

A Good Day to Die Hard

Amsterdam

Bandidas

Bedtime Stories

The Bob's Burgers Movie

Breaking Up

Camp Rock

Camp Rock 2

Date Night

Dawn of the Planet of the Apes

Dead Poets Society

Deliver Us From Evil

Die Hard

Die Hard 2

Die Hard With a Vengeance

Dr. Dolittle (1998)

Dr. Dolittle 2

Enough Said

Ferngully: The Last Rainforest

Freaky Friday

Hannah Montana the Movie

High School Musical

High School Musical 3: Senior Year

I Still Know What You Did Last Summer

Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs

Independence Day

Jennifer's Body

Live Free or Die Hard

The Lizzie Mcguire Movie

Mean Girls (2004)

Mothering Sunday

Neighbors

Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising

Never Been Kissed

The Pacifier

Pearl Harbor

The Princess Diaries

The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement

Princess Protection Program

Rise of the Planet of the Apes

The Roommate

See How They Run

Sicario

Snatch

Straw Dogs (2011)

Super 8

Superbad

Us (2019)

September 3rd:

English Teacher: Series Premiere

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: Complete Season 25

Ready Player One

September 4th:

Murai in Love: Series Premiere (Subbed & Dubbed)

Tell Me Lies: Season 2 Premiere

September 5th:

For the People: Complete Season 2

For the People: Complete Season 1

Rock of Ages: Season 2 Premiere

The Killing Vote: Series Premiere (Subbed & Dubbed)

September 6th:

The Jewel Thief: Documentary Premiere

Wu-Tang: An American Saga: Complete Season 4

September 7th:

Mr. & Mrs. Smith (2023)

Spy/Master: Complete Season 1

The Secrets We Keep (2020)

September 9th:

A Soldier's Revenge

The Woman King

September 10th:

A Happening of Monumental Proportions

September 12th:

The Binge (2024)

The Cry (Complete Season 1)

The Masked Singer: Season 11 Premiere

American Ninja Warrior: Complete Season 16

September 14th:

The Other Side of Love (2023)

September 15th:

Hard Knocks: Complete Season 21

Hope and Beauty: Complete Season 5

Lethal Weapon: Complete Seasons 1-3

Sister, Sister: Complete Seasons 1-6

September 16th:

Mayans M.C.: Complete Season 5

The Americans: Complete Season 6

September 18th:

Lucid: Limited Series Premiere

Queen Cleopatra: Limited Series Premiere

September 20th:

Chucky (Season 3)

Death Row: Complete Season 1

Little Demon: Season 2 Premiere

September 21st:

Archer: Season 15 Premiere

September 23rd:

The Spook Who Sat by the Door

September 26th:

Fox Pop: Complete Season 1

Raising Cane's: Limited Series Premiere

Wilder Than Ever

September 28th:

Welcome to Chippendales: Complete Season 1

September 29th:

The Girl from Plainville: Complete Season 1

September 30th:

The Queens of Halloween

Sign up now for your free trial of Hulu + Live TV to get the best movies, shows, and sports along with 95+ live TV channels like ABC and ESPN.