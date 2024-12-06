There is a hefty amount of new titles coming to Hulu this weekend (December 6-8, 2024) as we near Christmas (sign up for a free trial!).

Friday, December 6, will be a movie-heavy day, with six new movies coming to the streaming service. Saturday, December 7, will then bring several new series.

Family-friendly fun

The first highlights of Hulu's new arrivals are the Dr. Dolittle and Marley & Me franchises. Dr. Dolittle (and its 2001 sequel) is led by Eddie Murphy in the title role.

Dr. Dolittle was directed by Betty Thomas and based on Hugh Lofting's Doctor Dolittle. It was a box office hit, grossing $294 million. The sequel made $176 million worldwide.

Three more direct-to-video sequels were released in 2006, 2008, and 2009. However, these do not feature Murphy in the lead role. Kyla Patt, who played Dolittle's daughter in the original two movies, took over the role.

In 2020, a new version of the series was released. Robert Downey Jr. took over the lead role in Dolittle, which had a star-studded ensemble. It grossed $251 million on a $175 million budget.

Additionally, the Marley & Me series is coming to Hulu this weekend. The movie adaptation of the memoir of the same name stars Owen Wilson and Jennifer Aniston.

Marley & Me was a box office hit upon its release in 2008. It grossed $255 million worldwide. A direct-to-video sequel, The Puppy Years, came in 2011. Wilson and Anniston do not return, and Travis Turner and Donnelly Rhodes lead the cast.

Everything coming to Hulu this weekend (December 6-8, 2024)

Below is the full list of titles coming to Hulu this weekend (December 6-8, 2024).

December 6

Buddy's Holiday Recipe Rumble (Season 1)

Paris Has Fallen (Season 1)

Doctor Dolittle

Doctor Dolittle 2

Flycatcher

Marley & Me

Marley & Me: The Puppy Years

Summer Camp

December 7

Destruction Decoded (Season 2)

Inside Enchanted Forests (Series premiere)

Celebrity IOU (Seasons 1-2)

Chopped Sweets (Season 3)

Deadliest Catch (Seasons 19-20)

Deadly Women (Season 14)

Dr. Pimple Popper (Seasons 1-2, 9)

Dr. Pimple Popper: Before the Pop (Season 1)

Evil Lives Here (Seasons 1, 3-4, 14-15)

Evil Lives Here: Shadows of Death (Seasons 1-3)

Evil Lives Here: The Killer Speaks (Season 1)

Extreme Couponing (Seasons 1-2)

Farmhouse Fixer: Camp Revamp (Season 1)

Fatal Vows (Season 5)

Maine Cabin Masters (Season 9)

Nightmare Next Door (Seasons 1-2)

The Perfect Murder (Season 3)

Street Outlaws (Seasons 12-13)

Ugliest House in America (Seasons 1, 3-4)

Ugliest House in America: Ugly in Paradise (Season 2)

Worst Cooks in America: Dirty Dishes (Season 1)

The Convert

