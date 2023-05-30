Max — the newly-renamed HBO Max — will have its first full month with its new moniker and looks to make a splash with its offerings in June 2023. From comedy specials to Oscar winners, here’s what’s coming to Max in June.
New to Max in June 2023
June 1
3:10 to Yuma
A Star is Born (1954)
A Star is Born (1976)
Army of Darkness
Balls of Fury
Beautiful Creatures
Big Daddy
Breach
Bulworth
Class Act
Click
Dave
David Copperfield
Demolition Man
Diggers
Dog Day Afternoon
Dolphin Tale
Dumb & Dumber
Dumb & Dumberer: When Harry Met Lloyd
Eastern Promises
Edge of Darkness
Eli Roth Presents: The Legion Of Exorcists (Travel Channel)
Enter The Dragon
Fame
Fifty Shades Darker (Extended version)
Fifty Shades Freed (Extended version)
Gold Diggers of 1933
Gold Diggers of 1935
Grease
Hairspray
I Origins
I, Tonya
Jackie Brown
Jeremiah Johnson
Jersey Boys
Just Mercy
Knock Knock
Little Shop of Horrors
Magic Mike
Martin Lawrence Live: Runteldat
Military Wives
Moneyball
Monster-In-Law
Monsters vs. Aliens
Moonlight
Naked.Loud.Proud (Max Original)
Narc
National Lampoon’s European Vacation
Never Say Never Again
Objective, Burma!
On Moonlight Bay
Operation Crossbow
Police Academy
Police Academy 2: Their First Assignment
Police Academy 3: Back In Training
Police Academy 4: Citizens On Patrol
Police Academy 5: Assignment Miami Beach
Radio
Ready Player One
Romance on the High Seas
Selena
Sex And The City
Sex And The City 2
Sunday in New York
Tea for Two
The Big Wedding
The Blackcoat’s Daughter
The Boy Next Door
The Dead Files (Travel Channel)
The Drop
The Evil Dead (1981)
The Evil Dead (2013)
The Evil Dead II (1987)
The Family
The Hurt Locker
The Inevitable Defeat of Mister and Pete
The Lodge
The Nun’s Story
The Painter and the Thief
The Saint
The Turning Point
Tooth Fairy
Woodstock: The Director’s Cut
X-Men: Days of Future Past
You’re Next
June 2
Magic Mike’s Last Dance — the trilogy-closer of the Magic Mike series, Channing Tatum and Salma Hayek team up to produce a stage play in London.
Painting With John (Season 3)
Well Designed (Magnolia Network)
June 4
90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days (TLC)
Battle on the Beach (HGTV)
The Idol (HBO Original) * 4K UHD, HDR 10, Dolby Vision, and Dolby Atmos — The Weeknd will lead the upcoming series with Lily-Rose Depp from Sam Levinson that recently premiered the first two episodes at the Cannes Flim Festival.
June 5
Louisiana Law (Animal Planet)
June 6
Burden of Proof
Bugs Bunny Builders (Season 1E)
June 7
Avatar: The Way of Water *4K UHD, HDR 10, Dolby Vision, and Dolby Atmos —James Cameron’s epic premieres on Max and Disney+ on the same day.
Ghost Adventures (Discovery)
June 8
A Star is Born (2018)
American Pain (Max Original)
June 9
AEW All Access (TBS)
First Five (Max Original)
June 10
Build It Forward (HGTV)
Red 2
Walker (Season 3)
June 12
Celebrity IOU (Season 4A, HGTV)
June 13
Vacation
June 14
How Do You Measure A Year? (HBO Original)
Small Town Potential (HGTV)
June 15
Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens (Season 3)
Crack Addicts (TLC)
Outchef’d (Food Network)
Rap Battlefield (Season 2, Max Original)
June 16
Hoffman Family Gold (Discovery)
Meet the Batwheels shorts (Season 1C, Cartoon Network)
The Cabin Chronicles (Season 3, Magnolia Network)
June 17
John Early: Now More Than Ever (HBO Original)
June 18
Beachside Brawl (Food Network)
The Great Food Truck Race: David vs. Goliath (Food Network)
The Righteous Gemstones (Season 3, HBO Original)
We Baby Bears (Season 2A, Cartoon Network)
June 19
Street Outlaws: Mega Cash Days (Discovery)
June 21
7 Little Johnstones (TLC)
The Stroll (HBO Original)
June 22
And Just Like That… *4K UHD, HDR 10, Dolby Vision, and Dolby Atmos (Season 2, Max Original)
Christina On The Closet (HGTV)
Downey’s Dream Cars (Max Original)
June 23
Rich & Shameless (Season 2A, TNT)
Teen Titans Go! (Season 8B, Cartoon Network)
June 25
Mini Reni (Magnolia Network)
June 26
Batman: The Doom That Came To Gotham
June 27
Chopped (Food Network)
Taylor Mac’s 24-Decade History of Popular Music (HBO Original)
June 28
Rock Hudson: All That Heaven Allowed (HBO Original)
June 29
Revealed (HGTV)
Ten-Year-Old Tom (Season 2, Max Original)
Warrior (Season 3, Max Original)
June 30
Beachfront Bargain Hunt Renovation (Season 7 Magnolia Network)