Max — the newly-renamed HBO Max — will have its first full month with its new moniker and looks to make a splash with its offerings in June 2023. From comedy specials to Oscar winners, here’s what’s coming to Max in June.

New to Max in June 2023

June 1

3:10 to Yuma

A Star is Born (1954)

A Star is Born (1976)

Army of Darkness

Balls of Fury

Beautiful Creatures

Big Daddy

Breach

Bulworth

Class Act

Click

Dave

David Copperfield

Demolition Man

Diggers

Dog Day Afternoon

Dolphin Tale

Dumb & Dumber

Dumb & Dumberer: When Harry Met Lloyd

Eastern Promises

Edge of Darkness

Eli Roth Presents: The Legion Of Exorcists (Travel Channel)

Enter The Dragon

Fame

Fifty Shades Darker (Extended version)

Fifty Shades Freed (Extended version)

Gold Diggers of 1933

Gold Diggers of 1935

Grease

Hairspray

I Origins

I, Tonya

Jackie Brown

Jeremiah Johnson

Jersey Boys

Just Mercy

Knock Knock

Little Shop of Horrors

Magic Mike

Martin Lawrence Live: Runteldat

Military Wives

Moneyball

Monster-In-Law

Monsters vs. Aliens

Moonlight

Naked.Loud.Proud (Max Original)

Narc

National Lampoon’s European Vacation

Never Say Never Again

Objective, Burma!

On Moonlight Bay

Operation Crossbow

Police Academy

Police Academy 2: Their First Assignment

Police Academy 3: Back In Training

Police Academy 4: Citizens On Patrol

Police Academy 5: Assignment Miami Beach

Radio

Ready Player One

Romance on the High Seas

Selena

Sex And The City

Sex And The City 2

Sunday in New York

Tea for Two

The Big Wedding

The Blackcoat’s Daughter

The Boy Next Door

The Dead Files (Travel Channel)

The Drop

The Evil Dead (1981)

The Evil Dead (2013)

The Evil Dead II (1987)

The Family

The Hurt Locker

The Inevitable Defeat of Mister and Pete

The Lodge

The Nun’s Story

The Painter and the Thief

The Saint

The Turning Point

Tooth Fairy

Woodstock: The Director’s Cut

X-Men: Days of Future Past

You’re Next

June 2

Magic Mike’s Last Dance — the trilogy-closer of the Magic Mike series, Channing Tatum and Salma Hayek team up to produce a stage play in London.

Painting With John (Season 3)

Well Designed (Magnolia Network)

June 4

90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days (TLC)

Battle on the Beach (HGTV)

The Idol (HBO Original) * 4K UHD, HDR 10, Dolby Vision, and Dolby Atmos — The Weeknd will lead the upcoming series with Lily-Rose Depp from Sam Levinson that recently premiered the first two episodes at the Cannes Flim Festival.

June 5

Louisiana Law (Animal Planet)

June 6

Burden of Proof

Bugs Bunny Builders (Season 1E)

June 7

Avatar: The Way of Water *4K UHD, HDR 10, Dolby Vision, and Dolby Atmos —James Cameron’s epic premieres on Max and Disney+ on the same day.

Ghost Adventures (Discovery)

June 8

A Star is Born (2018)

American Pain (Max Original)

June 9

AEW All Access (TBS)

First Five (Max Original)

June 10

Build It Forward (HGTV)

Red 2

Walker (Season 3)

June 12

Celebrity IOU (Season 4A, HGTV)

June 13

Vacation

June 14

How Do You Measure A Year? (HBO Original)

Small Town Potential (HGTV)

June 15

Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens (Season 3)

Crack Addicts (TLC)

Outchef’d (Food Network)

Rap Battlefield (Season 2, Max Original)

June 16

Hoffman Family Gold (Discovery)

Meet the Batwheels shorts (Season 1C, Cartoon Network)

The Cabin Chronicles (Season 3, Magnolia Network)

June 17

John Early: Now More Than Ever (HBO Original)

June 18

Beachside Brawl (Food Network)

The Great Food Truck Race: David vs. Goliath (Food Network)

The Righteous Gemstones (Season 3, HBO Original)

We Baby Bears (Season 2A, Cartoon Network)

June 19

Street Outlaws: Mega Cash Days (Discovery)

June 21

7 Little Johnstones (TLC)

The Stroll (HBO Original)

June 22

And Just Like That… *4K UHD, HDR 10, Dolby Vision, and Dolby Atmos (Season 2, Max Original)

Christina On The Closet (HGTV)

Downey’s Dream Cars (Max Original)

June 23

Rich & Shameless (Season 2A, TNT)

Teen Titans Go! (Season 8B, Cartoon Network)

June 25

Mini Reni (Magnolia Network)

June 26

Batman: The Doom That Came To Gotham

June 27

Chopped (Food Network)

Taylor Mac’s 24-Decade History of Popular Music (HBO Original)

June 28

Rock Hudson: All That Heaven Allowed (HBO Original)

June 29

Revealed (HGTV)

Ten-Year-Old Tom (Season 2, Max Original)

Warrior (Season 3, Max Original)

June 30

Beachfront Bargain Hunt Renovation (Season 7 Magnolia Network)