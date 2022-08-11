A couple of great shows coming out this weekend again as we look into what’s new to Netflix this weekend of August 12-14.

Halfway through the month and we’ve got even more shows new to Netflix to share. Just a note, as usual, that Netflix may decide to release new shows that we haven’t got on our radar, but this article should be accurate as of press time, August 11, 6:00 PM ET.

New to Netflix this Weekend (August 12-14)

Unfortunately, there are only new shows coming out to Netflix this weekend on August 12, Friday. We’ve got no new shows coming this Saturday and Sunday. If you ask us, if you haven’t watched it yet, you definitely should check out The Sandman, which came out last week. We’ve also got some other shows in our bonus section today, showing off the shows new to Netflix earlier this week.

August 12

13: The Musical

A Model Family

Day Shift – Find out what it’s like hunting vampires for a living. In Day Shift, LA vampire hunters take down these monsters and one particular vampire hunter, played by Jamie Foxx, will have to take on more work to make ends meet and pay for his daughter’s tuition and braces, in a job that could quite literally requires sweat, blood, and tears.



Never Have I Ever, Season 3

August 13 – No new shows this Saturday.

August 14 – This Sunday, either.

BONUS: As promised, here are some more shows that came out earlier this week that you should sink your teeth into.

August 10

Bank Robbers: The Last Great Heist – More real than Money Heist, this documentary interviews the of the perpetrators of Argentina’s most notorious bank heist in history through candid questions, getting deep into the heart of their methods and modus operandi.

– More real than Money Heist, this documentary interviews the of the perpetrators of Argentina’s most notorious bank heist in history through candid questions, getting deep into the heart of their methods and modus operandi. Heartsong

Indian Matchmaking Season 2

Instant Dream Home

Iron Chef Brazil

Locke & Key Season 3 – In this final season, the Locke family uncovers more magic as they face a demonic new foe who’s dead-set on possessing the keys.



School Tales the Series – A new horror series set within and without the four sides of the classroom in this Thai high school.

August 11

Dope

DOTA: Dragon’s Blood Book 3 – The third season of DOTA: Dragon’s Blood arrives this month, as the stakes keep on getting higher and emotions continue boiling over. With the death of Marci in Book 2, Mirana has a very important decision to make, and so does Dragon Knight Davion, as their adventures continue to lead them to intrigue much larger than what they bargained for.



Stay on Board: The Leo Baker Story

And there you go, the shows that are new to Netflix this weekend as well as some shows we think you should check out that came out earlier this week. For more shows, check out our entire list of new shows to Netflix for the month of August 2022 as well.