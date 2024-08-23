The weekend has arrived, and for many, that means it's time to unwind and indulge in some Netflix binge-watching. While the streaming giant usually serves up a feast of new content every weekend, this one is a bit lighter. However, a few notable releases are still worth adding to your watchlist.

Sailor Moon's Latest Adventure Lands

Thursday, August 22, brought a sprinkle of magic to Netflix's lineup with the arrival of a new feature film in the Sailor Moon universe, Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Cosmos The Movie. This addition is a treat for fans of the iconic anime series, promising fresh adventures with beloved characters. Whether you're a die-hard Sailor Moon fan or just looking to revisit some nostalgic magic, this new film is sure to deliver.

Friday's Comedy and International Drama

Friday, August 23, typically Netflix's big day for new drops, saw just two new arrivals. However, what the day lacks in quantity, it makes up for in quality. The most buzzworthy addition is the high school comedy Incoming. Directed by Dave and John Chernin, the duo behind the cult hit It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Incoming blends irreverent humor with a surprisingly heartfelt story about friendship and growing up. Mason Thames, known for his role in The Black Phone, stars in the film and faces a particularly nerve-wracking scene where his character sings Stevie Wonder’s “Signed, Sealed, Delivered (I’m Yours)” in front of the entire school—a moment that required Thames to confront his own stage fright head-on.

In addition to Incoming, the Nigerian drama Tòkunbọ̀ also made its debut on Netflix. The film dives into the complexities of identity and belonging, offering a rich narrative that explores the struggles of a young man caught between cultures.

So, as you settle in for the weekend, consider adding these new Netflix arrivals to your queue. Whether you're in the mood for anime magic, high school hijinks, or a thought-provoking drama, this weekend's lineup has a little something for everyone.

Everything coming to Netflix this weekend (August 23-25, 2024)