As the new year picks up momentum, Netflix delivers another set of exciting releases to kickstart your weekend binge, per Decider. From Western adventures to introspective dramas and animated thrillers, the lineup ensures something for every viewer.

Fans of historical drama will be drawn to American Primeval, a gripping six-part series set in the American West of the 1800s. This Western unflinchingly explores the turbulent interactions among soldiers, settlers, and Indigenous communities, promising intense storytelling and vivid characters. For those seeking lighter fare, Alpha Males: Season 3 offers another dose of humor and self-reflection as four friends in their 40s confront evolving societal expectations about masculinity.

Anime enthusiasts won’t want to miss Sakamoto Days, the long-awaited adaptation of Yuto Suzuki's hit manga. The story follows Taro Sakamoto, a retired assassin whose quiet life as a family man is upended when enemies from his past reemerge. With thrilling action sequences and heartfelt moments, the series is a standout addition to Netflix’s growing anime catalog.

Meanwhile, the Love Is Blind franchise takes its groundbreaking dating experiment to Germany. Hosted by married duo Stephanie Brungs and Christian Wackert, this latest installment invites participants to forge connections without seeing each other. The show dives deep into modern relationships, making it perfect for romantics and skeptics alike.

Full List of Releases

Here’s everything new on Netflix this weekend:

Friday, January 10

Ad Vitam (FR) NETFLIX FILM

Alpha Males: Season 3 (ES) NETFLIX SERIES

Love Is Blind: Germany (DE) NETFLIX SERIES

Saturday, January 11

SAKAMOTO DAYS (JP) NETFLIX ANIME

This diverse lineup ensures a captivating weekend, whether you’re in the mood for action, laughs, or a little romance.