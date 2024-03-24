There's not a lot of things coming out this weekend, but we're still here to give you a quick rundown of what's coming out. Here are all of the new shows, films, movies, and series coming to Netflix this weekend of March 22-24, 2024.
What's New to Netflix this Weekend (March 22-24)
March 22
- Buying Beverly Hills Season 2 – Mauricio Umansky and his daughters juggle relationships and real estate in this reality series.
- The Casagrandes Movie – On a birthday trip to Mexico, 12-year-old Ronnie Anne accidentally frees a demigod trapped in a mountain and needs her family's help to set things right.
- El Paseo 7 – A quirky family is joined by two documentarians on their annual trek along a local river to celebrate a peculiar Colombian tradition.
- On The Line – Edgy radio host Elvis is no stranger to disgruntled listeners. But one caller goes too far when he draws the host, and his family, into a deadly game.
- Shirley – Follow the 1972 presidential run of America's first-ever Black congressman, Shirley Chrisholm.
March 23
Unfortunately, we don't see any new shows coming out this Saturday.
March 24
Nothing new either coming out this Sunday, sadly.
What's Coming This Week (March 25-28, 2024)
New to this weekend, we are now including all of the new shows you can look forward to for the coming week on Netflix. Here are all of the new shows, films, movies, and series coming to Netflix this following week.
March 25
- Gabby’s Dollhouse Season 9 – Cute cats, quirky crafts and colorful magic! Join kitty enthusiast Gabby and her sidekick Pandy Paws as they team up for a series of animated adventures.
March 26
- Dave Attell: Hot Cross Buns – The old man's back — out of the clubs, onto the screen, comedian Dave Attell brings it hard in this rapid-fire, no-holds-barred performance.
March 27
- The Believers – When their business completely tanks, three crooked friends resort to using Buddhism to put an end to their misery.
- The Conners Seasons 1-5 – Follow-up to the comedy series Roseanne (1988), centering on the family members of the matriarch after her sudden death.
- No Pressure – After being tricked into dropping everything to save her grandmother's farm, big-city chef Oliwia falls for a handsome farmer who's hiding a secret.
- Rest In Peace – Sergio faces mounting financial strain and decaying health. In a twist of fate, he might be able to safeguard his family. The cost?
- Testament: The Story of Moses – This illuminating docudrama series chronicles Moses' remarkable life as a prince, prophet and more with insights from theologians and historians.
Are you looking for more? Check out the rest of the new shows that came out this month on Netflix in our monthly roundup. For anything else that's related to show business news and the latest shows dropping to your favorite entertainment platforms, stick with ClutchPoints Entertainment.