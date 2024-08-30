September is upon us, and Paramount+ (sign up for a free trial!) is gearing up to deliver a robust lineup of fresh content to keep subscribers entertained throughout the month. From the return of hit series to a slate of classic and new films, the streaming service promises a little something for everyone.
Whether you’re into crime dramas, spine-chilling horror flicks, or fan-favorite game shows, Paramount+ has your September viewing covered. Among the highlights are the much-anticipated second season of Tulsa King, along with a spooky collection of horror films that will set the stage for Halloween.
Must-See Premieres and Returning Favorites
Paramount+ kicks off the month with a bang, offering a wide array of new additions on September 1. Subscribers can dive into a mix of genres, including the chilling Annabelle: Creation, the iconic horror hit It Follows, and the star-studded drama Jerry Maguire. Also, the service features a selection of timeless classics like A Knight’s Tale and Big, ensuring there's something for everyone to enjoy right from the start.
September also sees the return of Sylvester Stallone in Tulsa King, premiering its second season on September 15. This gritty crime drama continues to follow Dwight “The General” Manfredi as he navigates the dangerous criminal landscape, offering more of the intense action and gripping storylines that fans have come to love.
Horror enthusiasts are in for a treat with a curated selection of terrifying films perfect for early Halloween preparations. Furthermore, starting September 1, you can stream a variety of horror titles, including The Curse of La Llorona, The Last Exorcism Part II, and three installments from the Halloween franchise, offering plenty of reasons to keep the lights on at night.
Full September 2024 Paramount+ Lineup
Below is the full list of everything coming to Paramount+ in September.
September 1
- 6 Days
- 54
- A Knight's Tale
- A Very Brady Sequel
- A.I. Artificial Intelligence
- All the Right Moves
- Amores Perros
- Angel Heart
- Annabelle: Creation
- Annihilation
- Approaching the Unknown
- Asylum
- Babel
- Beastly
- Beatriz at Dinner
- Below
- Beneath
- Big
- Blue Crush
- Body Cam
- Bound
- Bringing Out the Dead
- Buffy the Vampire Slayer
- Carriers
- Case 39
- Cesar Chavez
- Changing Lanes
- Cheech & Chong's Still Smokin'
- Cloverfield
- Clue
- Coneheads
- Confessions Of A Dangerous Mind
- Crocodile Dundee in Los Angeles
- Curandero
- Cursed
- Death on the Nile
- Death Wish
- Deep Impact
- Deepstar Six
- Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights
- Doctor Sleep
- Domestic Disturbance
- Don't Worry Darling
- Doubt
- Down to You
- Dragonslayer
- Dreamgirls
- Eagle Eye
- Ella Enchanted
- Eye for an Eye
- First Blood
- Foxcatcher
- From Dusk Till Dawn 2: Texas Blood Money
- From Dusk Till Dawn 3: The Hangman's Daughter
- Get Over It
- Get Rich or Die Tryin'
- Ghost Team One
- Ghost Town
- Halloween H20: 20 Years Later
- Halloween VI: The Curse of Michael Myers
- Halloween VIII: Resurrection
- Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters
- Heatwave
- Hecho En Mexico
- Hostage
- In a Relationship
- In Too Deep
- It Follows
- Jeanne du Barry
- Jerry Maguire
- Jojo Rabbit
- Jungleland
- Just Like Heaven
- King Kong (1976)
- Kingpin
- Like Water for Chocolate
- Little Black Book
- Love and Monsters
- Mimic
- Mimic 2
- Mimic 3: Sentinel
- Mommie Dearest
- Mother!
- Mr. Popper's Penguins
- Murder on the Orient Express (1974)
- My Baby's Daddy
- My Bloody Valentine
- Nacho Libre
- Night Falls on Manhattan
- No Country for Old Men
- Notting Hill
- Overlord
- Phantoms
- Playing with Fire
- Pretty in Pink
- Rambo III
- Rambo: First Blood Part II
- Reindeer Games
- Sabrina (1954)
- Scary Movie
- Scary Movie 2
- School Ties
- Seabiscuit
- Spell
- Suspect Zero
- Switchback
- Teaching Mrs. Tingle
- That Thing You Do!
- The Brothers Grimm
- The Crow: City of Angels
- The Curse of La Llorona
- The Devil Inside
- The Equalizer
- The Ghost and the Darkness
- The Gift
- The Grifters
- The Haunting
- The Hunted
- The Internship
- The Last Exorcism Part II
- The Longest Yard (2005)
- The Mexican
- The Moon & Back
- The Parallax View
- The Prophecy II
- The Prophecy 3: The Ascent
- The Prophecy: Forsaken
- The Prophecy: Uprising
- The Reckoning
- The Relic
- The Ruins
- The Tenant
- The Three Amigos (2003)
- The Two Jakes
- The Uninvited
- The Virgin Suicides
- True Grit (1969)
- Twisted
- Urban Cowboy
- Waiting…
- Witchboard II: The Devil's Doorway
September 3
- After Midnight (Season 2)
September 4
- Rubble & Crew (Season 1)
September 9
- The Drew Barrymore Show (Season 5)
September 15
- Tulsa King (Season 2)
- Premonition
September 18
- Survivor (Season 47)
September 20
- Secret Celebrity Renovation
September 22
- 60 Minutes (Season 57)
September 23
- The Price Is Right (Season 53)
September 25
- Born to Be Blue
September 27
- The Greatest @Home Videos
With this extensive lineup, Paramount+ promises an action-packed September.