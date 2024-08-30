September is upon us, and Paramount+ (sign up for a free trial!) is gearing up to deliver a robust lineup of fresh content to keep subscribers entertained throughout the month. From the return of hit series to a slate of classic and new films, the streaming service promises a little something for everyone.

Whether you’re into crime dramas, spine-chilling horror flicks, or fan-favorite game shows, Paramount+ has your September viewing covered. Among the highlights are the much-anticipated second season of Tulsa King, along with a spooky collection of horror films that will set the stage for Halloween.

Must-See Premieres and Returning Favorites

Paramount+ kicks off the month with a bang, offering a wide array of new additions on September 1. Subscribers can dive into a mix of genres, including the chilling Annabelle: Creation, the iconic horror hit It Follows, and the star-studded drama Jerry Maguire. Also, the service features a selection of timeless classics like A Knight’s Tale and Big, ensuring there's something for everyone to enjoy right from the start.

September also sees the return of Sylvester Stallone in Tulsa King, premiering its second season on September 15. This gritty crime drama continues to follow Dwight “The General” Manfredi as he navigates the dangerous criminal landscape, offering more of the intense action and gripping storylines that fans have come to love.

Horror enthusiasts are in for a treat with a curated selection of terrifying films perfect for early Halloween preparations. Furthermore, starting September 1, you can stream a variety of horror titles, including The Curse of La Llorona, The Last Exorcism Part II, and three installments from the Halloween franchise, offering plenty of reasons to keep the lights on at night.

Full September 2024 Paramount+ Lineup

Below is the full list of everything coming to Paramount+ in September.

September 1

6 Days

54

A Knight's Tale

A Very Brady Sequel

A.I. Artificial Intelligence

All the Right Moves

Amores Perros

Angel Heart

Annabelle: Creation

Annihilation

Approaching the Unknown

Asylum

Babel

Beastly

Beatriz at Dinner

Below

Beneath

Big

Blue Crush

Body Cam

Bound

Bringing Out the Dead

Buffy the Vampire Slayer

Carriers

Case 39

Cesar Chavez

Changing Lanes

Cheech & Chong's Still Smokin'

Cloverfield

Clue

Coneheads

Confessions Of A Dangerous Mind

Crocodile Dundee in Los Angeles

Curandero

Cursed

Death on the Nile

Death Wish

Deep Impact

Deepstar Six

Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights

Doctor Sleep

Domestic Disturbance

Don't Worry Darling

Doubt

Down to You

Dragonslayer

Dreamgirls

Eagle Eye

Ella Enchanted

Eye for an Eye

First Blood

Foxcatcher

From Dusk Till Dawn 2: Texas Blood Money

From Dusk Till Dawn 3: The Hangman's Daughter

Get Over It

Get Rich or Die Tryin'

Ghost Team One

Ghost Town

Halloween H20: 20 Years Later

Halloween VI: The Curse of Michael Myers

Halloween VIII: Resurrection

Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters

Heatwave

Hecho En Mexico

Hostage

In a Relationship

In Too Deep

It Follows

Jeanne du Barry

Jerry Maguire

Jojo Rabbit

Jungleland

Just Like Heaven

King Kong (1976)

Kingpin

Like Water for Chocolate

Little Black Book

Love and Monsters

Mimic

Mimic 2

Mimic 3: Sentinel

Mommie Dearest

Mother!

Mr. Popper's Penguins

Murder on the Orient Express (1974)

My Baby's Daddy

My Bloody Valentine

Nacho Libre

Night Falls on Manhattan

No Country for Old Men

Notting Hill

Overlord

Phantoms

Playing with Fire

Pretty in Pink

Rambo III

Rambo: First Blood Part II

Reindeer Games

Sabrina (1954)

Scary Movie

Scary Movie 2

School Ties

Seabiscuit

Spell

Suspect Zero

Switchback

Teaching Mrs. Tingle

That Thing You Do!

The Brothers Grimm

The Crow: City of Angels

The Curse of La Llorona

The Devil Inside

The Equalizer

The Ghost and the Darkness

The Gift

The Grifters

The Haunting

The Hunted

The Internship

The Last Exorcism Part II

The Longest Yard (2005)

The Mexican

The Moon & Back

The Parallax View

The Prophecy II

The Prophecy 3: The Ascent

The Prophecy: Forsaken

The Prophecy: Uprising

The Reckoning

The Relic

The Ruins

The Tenant

The Three Amigos (2003)

The Two Jakes

The Uninvited

The Virgin Suicides

True Grit (1969)

Twisted

Urban Cowboy

Waiting…

Witchboard II: The Devil's Doorway

September 3

After Midnight (Season 2)

September 4

Rubble & Crew (Season 1)

September 9

The Drew Barrymore Show (Season 5)

September 15

Tulsa King (Season 2)

Premonition

September 18

Survivor (Season 47)

September 20

Secret Celebrity Renovation

September 22

60 Minutes (Season 57)

September 23

The Price Is Right (Season 53)

September 25

Born to Be Blue

September 27

The Greatest @Home Videos

With this extensive lineup, Paramount+ promises an action-packed September.