Prime Video subscribers are set to have quite a romantic month this May, Screen Hub reported.
Arguably the streaming platform's most anticipated project, The Idea of You, will be available to stream on May 2. The movie, starring Academy Award winner Anne Hathaway and Nicholas Galitzine, is based on the bestselling 2013 novel of the same name by Robinne Lee. The film originally premiered at SXSW in March, closing out the festival.
The story follows Soléne (Hathaway), a 40-year-old single mother who starts a romance with 24-year-old Hayes Campbell (Galitzine), the lead singer of the world's biggest boy band, August Moon.
Book love and Blue Angels this May on Prime Video
Incidentally, the band has released two songs (heard in the film) on Spotify, Dance Before We Walk and Closer. Galitzine, who sings in both the sound track and the movie, also sings the acoustic version of the first song.
The film is directed by Michael Showalter. He also serves as producer with Gabrielle Union and co-wrote the script with Jennifer Westveldt. Hathaway also serves as executive producer.
Maxton Hall – The World Between Us, a six-episode series based on the hit German-language YA book Save Me by Mona Kasten, will premiere on May 9. According to the series' logline, it “tells the modern love story of James Beaufort (Damian Hardung) and Ruby Bell (Harriet Herbig-Matten), an upper-class boy and a working-class girl in a world of glamor, prestige, secrets and drama.”
All six episodes will be released on the premiere date. The series will be available to stream in German with English subtitles or dubbed in English.
The J.J. Abrams, Glen Powell-produced documentary The Blue Angels will premiere on May 30. The doc follows the US Navy Flight Demonstration sSquadron AKA The Blue Angels. The film will chart the journeys of the veterans as well as the newest class of Navy and Marine Corps flight squadron through their intense training.
The Blue Angels are the second oldest formal aerobatic team in the world formed in 1946. The seven-member team is composed of six Navy and one Marine Corps pilots. They fly Boeing F/A-18 Super Hornets, painted in their trademark blue and yellow colors.
The team's flight formation usually consists of six planes. During airshows, the narrator flies an F/A-18F Hornet to show the sights. This plane is also used for backups or to give demonstration flights to VIPs.
See Prime Video's full lineup for May:
May 2
- The Idea of You
May 9
- Maxton Hall – The World Between Us
- The Goat
May 10
- Clarkson's Farm – Season 3
- Arthur the King
May 13
- Expend4bles
May 16
- Outer Range – Season 2
- Academy of Country Music Awards
May 23
- The Blue Angels
May 24
- The Test – Season 3
May 30
- May December