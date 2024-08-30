As the New York Giants gear up for a promising NFL season with newly acquired pass rusher Brian Burns, they have released a social media video that spotlights the lighter side of its team members. Ahead of their crucial Week 1 game against the Minnesota Vikings on September 8, the Giants showcased a humorous glimpse into the players' quirks, sharing amusing personal preferences that resonated with fans.

The video centers on a playful game of “Never have I ever,” where Giants players, including Darius Slayton, Wan'Dale Robinson, Deonte Banks, and Jason Pinnock, reveal their unusual likes. The responses ranged from an affinity for the smell of gasoline, cited by Slayton, Robinson, and Banks, to Pinnock's unexpected preference for the scent of earring backs. Micah McFadden, another team member, added his enjoyment of both gasoline and sharpies, claiming, “I think those are good smells.”

Brian Burns reveals unusual preference in Giants' humorous social media video

However, the highlight of the video was Brian Burns, the 26-year-old two-time Pro Bowler and the Giants' notable off-season addition from the Carolina Panthers. Burns garnered the most attention with his humorous and candid revelation. “Sometimes I enjoy my own farts,” Burns admitted in the video, eliciting laughter and surprise. He continued, “They don't smell too bad. I'm not gonna lie. If you eat right, you’re fine.”

This offbeat disclosure comes as Burns joins a formidable Giants defensive line, which also features rising star Kayvon Thibodeaux, heading into his third NFL season. Alongside other key players such as Dexter Lawrence and Bobby Okereke, the defensive squad is touted as one of the teams to watch this season. Thibodeaux has even hinted at the potential greatness within the group, suggesting that players like Lawrence, Okereke, and Burns “could be Hall of Famers one day.”

As the New York Giants gear up for their opening game against the Vikings, the anticipation among fans extends beyond the prospects of a victorious start to the season. The recent social media video has not only heightened expectations for the team's performance on the field but also deepened the fans' connection with the players through their shared humor and relatability. This melding of competitive prowess and personal charm from the Giants' roster is laying the groundwork for a season that could be particularly memorable.