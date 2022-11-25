Published November 25, 2022

By Jim Cerny · 4 min read

The New York Jets’ clash with the against the Chicago Bears is full of quarterback intrigue. Ahead of the Jets-Bears game, we’ll be making our New York Jets Week 12 predictions.

Mike White replaces the benched Zach Wilson for the Jets. The 27-year-old has not played this season, was so-so in the preseason and has only four NFL starts. But after a string of mediocre games by Wilson, including an atrocious performance in a 10-3 loss last week to the New England Patriots, White gets the starting nod this week.

Justin Fields may or may not start for the Bears. The second-year pro has a shoulder injury and is iffy to play Sunday. Chicago’s offense revolves around Fields, as he’s not only their quarterback but leading rusher as well.

So, quarterbacks will be in the spotlight. That said, here are our New York Jets Week 12 predictions.

4. Jets defense will punish Justin Fields, Trevor Siemian

Bears quarterback Justin Fields is questionable Sunday with what he said is a separated left shoulder. Fields is a home-run threat as a runner, leading Chicago with 834 yards on the ground, and is decent as a passer, with an 86.2 QB rating and 13 touchdowns to eight interceptions.

If Fields plays, Jets coach Robert Saleh promised, “We’re going to hit him.” If backup Trevor Siemian starts or replaces Fields at any point, Saleh vowed, “we’re going to hit the next guy.”

Defense is the strength of the Jets and their unit is one of the best in the NFL this season. They have 34 sacks, tied for fourth-most in the league. Since Week 4, the Jets are second in sacks (27) and first in QB hits (58).

Fields’ ability to escape the rush is key for the Bears, as is his ability to gain chunk yards with his legs. But he’s going to be affected by the shoulder injury and the Bears may have to be more conservative in their play-calling. You know the Jets will hit him every chance they get if he plays.

And if he doesn’t, Siemian will be under even greater siege by Quinnen Williams and company.

3. Jets running game will get on track

After being shut down by the New England Patriots last week, the Jets running game will get on track against the Bears. Look for Ty Johnson to get some reps in the backfield, joining James Robinson and Michael Carter in totaling 130+ yards.

That’ll be the quite the leap, since New York rushed 23 times for 59 yards (2.6 yards per carry) last week. Plus, their top rusher from the Patriots game, quarterback Zach Wilson (three carries for 26 yards), is inactive this week.

But the Bears are 29th in the NFL against the run (142.6 yards per game). So, there will be holes for the Jets running backs to exploit even behind a shaky offensive line. And the Jets will look to pound the rock to take some pressure off quarterback Mike White, who’s making his first start of the season.

2. Mike White will make some plays, mistakes as Jets starting QB

Mike White replaces Zach Wilson as QB1 for New York.

The biggest difference will be that White will make plays downfield, something Wilson has struggled to do. White will also get Elijah Moore more involved and benefit from the return of veteran receiver Corey Davis, a Wilson favorite who missed three games with a knee injury.

Also working in White’s favor is that the Bears defense, and pass rush in particular, is not elite.

There’s no question White will spark the offense. But he’s going to make some mistakes and turn the ball over at least once. In four NFL starts, White has been picked off eight times, including twice or more in three games.

Mike White reason for optimism: Completed 56.1% of his passes while pressured last year, 5th-best (min. 100 dropbacks). Zach Wilson this year: 26.7%. Reason for concern: His turnover-worthy play percentage (6.1%) was second only to Mike Glennon. #Jets — Zack Rosenblatt (@ZackBlatt) November 25, 2022

So, he’ll be something in between “Mike Effing White,” who threw for 405 yards and three touchdowns in a Week 8 upset win against the Cincinnati Bengals last season, and “Effing Mike White,” who was picked off four times in a dreadful loss two weeks later to the Buffalo Bills.

1. Jets bounce back, will defeat the Bears

Let’s not overthink this one. The Jets (6-4) are better than the Bears (3-8). Plus, New York should be motivated to bounce back after a last-second loss to the New England Patriots, striving to remain right in the thick of AFC playoff race.

If Fields plays, the Bears are good enough to keep this close. Without him, the Jets defense should feast in a rout.

Either way, New York will win on Sunday at MetLife Stadium, heading into a brutal two-week stretch with road games against the Minnesota Vikings and Bills.