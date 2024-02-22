We're here to share our MLB odds series, and make a New York Yankees over under win total prediction for the 2024 season.

The New York Yankees spiraled to an 82-80 finish last year after skyrocketing expectations and will look to correct the narrative this season. We're here to share our MLB odds series, and make a New York Yankees over under win total prediction for the 2024 season.

Everything that could go wrong did go wrong for the Yankees in 2023. Now, they hope to bounce back and will once again play in the best division in baseball. They did have some highlights last year.

Aaron Judge was one of them after hitting .267 with 37 home runs, 75 RBIs, and 79 runs in just 367 at-bats. Thus, look for him to try and play a full season and increase those stats. Gleyber Torres hit .273 with 25 home runs, 68 RBIs, and 90 runs last season. Meanwhile, Giancarlo Stanton stumbled, batting .191 with 24 home runs, 60 RBIs, and 43 runs.

The pitching staff was not great. However, Gerrit Cole won the AL Cy Young award and was excellent throughout the season. He finished 15-4 with a 2.63 ERA over 33 starts with a 9.52 strikeout over a nine-inning ratio.

The Yankees traded for Juan Soto in one of the biggest deals of the offseason. Amazingly, he is coming off a season where he batted .275 with 35 home runs, 109 RBIs, and 97 runs with the San Diego Padres. Alex Verdugo is the other new addition in town. Significantly, he batted .264 with 13 home runs, 54 RBIs, and 81 runs over 546 at-bats last season.

The first series on the schedule to highlight will be the four-game series to open the season at Minute Maid Park against the Houston Astros. Then, the Yanks will travel to Phoenix to face the NL Champion Arizona Diamondbacks. The home opener will immediately follow against the Toronto Blue Jays. Additionally, the Yankees will welcome the Los Angeles Dodgers to the Bronx on June 7.

The Yankees will have their first meeting with the Baltimore Orioles on April 29 at Camden Yards for a four-game tilt. A few weeks later, Soto will play his former team as the Yankees travel to Petco Park for a showdown with the San Diego Padres. The Yankees will also meet the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on July 29. Then, they will host the World Series champion Texas Rangers a few weeks later for their first meeting of the season.

Here are the Win Total MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Yankees 2024 Win Total Odds

Over 93.5 Wins: -112

Under 93.5 Wins: -108

*Watch MLB games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why Yankees Will Win 93.5 Games

Cole is one of the best pitchers in baseball and does not seem to be slowing down. Amazingly, there were many games he could have won last season but the offense was anemic. It did not matter in the end, as Cole still found a way to win the AL CY Young Award.

Torres is excellent and can hit at the top of the lineup or even slot fifth in the order. Of course, Judge will be better. He will find a way to stay healthy as he did two seasons ago. Then, he will have an excellent hitter in front of him. Soto will likely slot second in the order. Ultimately, this gives opposing pitchers the choice to either pitch to him or take a chance with Judge right behind him. This means Judge will get some more chances with runners on the basepaths. Verdugo will add a spark in the lineup that was desperately needed last season. Thus, the Yanks may actually field a solid 1-6 batting order this season.

The bullpen will remain solid. Clay Holmes is an elite closer and will shut the door when the Yanks give him the lead. Significantly, he went 4-4 with a 2.86 ERA and 24 saves last season. His 97 MPH fastball was unhittable. Likewise, his slider resulted in a measly .128 on-base percentage for opposing hitters.

Why Yankees Won't Win 93.5 Games

Stanton is getting worse. Unfortunately, his batting average keeps dipping. Stanton will give you one good game where he clubs a home run and maybe gets another hit. Then, he will go five straight games without doing anything. Anthony Rizzo cannot stay healthy. Also, his home run total dropped by 20 last season. DJ LeMahieu is older and might not hold up much longer. Still, he produced a line of .243 with 15 home runs, 44 RBIs, and 55 runs last season.

But the biggest question mark will be in the rotation. Remarkably, a rotation that was supposed to be elite fell off last season. Carlos Rodon, Clarke Schmidt, and Nestor Cortes all dealt with various ailments that caused them to struggle. They all need to stay healthy and play to the potential the Yankees saw in them.

Final Yankees Over/Under Win Total Prediction

It's too early to say the Yankees are a World Series contender. However, this team still has many of the same players that helped them win 99 games in 2022. Expect them to bounce back and at least get to 95 victories, assuming most of their roster stays healthy.

Click Here for more betting news & prediction

Final Yankees Over/Under Win Total Prediction: Over 93.5 Wins: -112