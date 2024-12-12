ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Two mid-table teams face off as Newcastle United hosts Leicester City. It is time to continue our Premier League odds series with a Newcastle-Leicester prediction and pick.

Newcastle comes into the game at 5-5-5 on the year, which is good for 12th in the Premier League. Still, it has been a struggle as of late for Newcastle. They have not won any other of their last four games. They did have a draw with Liverpool, after giving up their lead, but scored a late equalizer to take the 3-3 draw. In their last game, they lost 4-2 to Brentford. Meanwhile, Leicester is 3-5-7 on the year. They have not lost their last two games. First, it was a 3-1 win over West Ham, followed by a 2-2 draw with Brighton.

Since the 2000-01 season, these two teams have faced 27 times. Newcastle has won 11, while Leicester has won ten, and there have been six draws. They last played in the 2022-23 season, with the result being a 0-0 draw.

Here are the Newcastle-Leicester Premier League odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Premier League Odds: Newcastle-Leicester Odds

Newcastle: -340

Leicester: +470

Draw: +850

Over 3.5 goals: +114

Under 3.5 goals: -138

How to Watch Newcastle vs. Leicester

Time: 10:00 AM ET/ 7:00 AM PT

TV: USA Network

Why Newcastle Will Win

Newcastle has scored 19 goals in 15 EPL fixtures this year. Further, they have scored in 12 of 15 goals this year. They have been worse at home than on the road in terms of scoring. Newcastle has scored eight goals in seven games at home, scoring in five of seven fixtures.

Alexander Isak has been solid this year for Newcastle. He has scored six goals on an expected 5.7. Further, he has three assists on the year. Meanwhile, Harvey Barnes continues to play well for Newcastle. He has scored five times on an expected 2.5 this season, primarily coming on as a reserve. He also has an assist this year. Further, Anthony Gordon has scored three times this year and added an assist. Finally, Jacob Murphy has moved the ball well this year, coming into the game with four assists.

Newcastle has allowed 21 goals in 15 EPL games this year. That is good for 1.4 goals against per game. Still, they have been better on defense at home this year. They are allowing just 1.14 goals against per game at home this year. Nick Pope is expected to be in the net for Newcastle in this one. He has stopped 53 of 73 shots on target this year. Further, he has three clean sheets on the year.

Why Leicester Will Win

Leicester has scored 21 goals in 15 fixtures so far this year in EPL play. That is good for 1.4 goals per game on the year. They have scored in 14 of 15 fixtures this year. They have also scored well on the road, scoring 1.43 goals per game on the road, and scoring in six of seven away fixtures this year.

Jamie Vardy leads the way for Leicester this year. He has scored six goals on an expected 4.6 this year. Further, Vardy has added three assists. Meanwhile, Facundo Buonanotte comes into the game with four goals on an expected 3.2. He also has two assists on the year. Further, Jordan Ayew has been solid, primarily being used as a reserve. He has scored three times this year on an expected 2.1. Finally, Wilfred Ndidi has moved the ball well this year. He has not scored a goal on an expected 1.4 goals, but he does have four assists on the season.

Leicester has not been great on defense overall. They have allowed 30 goals in 15 fixtures this year. They have struggled more on the road, allowing an average of 2.57 goals per game on the road this year. Mads Hermansen is expected to be in goal in this one. He has been solid overall, stopping 67 percent of shots on target, while also having a clean sheet this year.

Final Newcastle-Leicester Prediction & Pick

Leicester is struggling on the road as of late. In their last six road fixtures, they have lost three of them by a combined score of 11-3. They allowed five goals in the other three games, but that was against Ipswich Town, Crystal Palace, and Southampton, all who are in the bottom four in the EPL. Meanwhile, Newcastle has been solid at home. They have wins over Arsenal and Tottenham while having draws with Manchester City and Liverpool. Arsenal, Manchester City, and Liverpool are three of the top four teams in the EPL. Expect Leicester to get a goal in this one, but Newcastle to get the win.

Final Newcastle-Leicester Prediction & Pick: Newcastle ML