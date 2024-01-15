While the Pistons have already swung one move prior to their NBA trade deadline, Detroit shouldnt stop there as they look to turn things around.

The Detroit Pistons made a surprising trade with the Washington Wizards on Sunday. The Pistons sent Marvin Bagley, Isaiah Livers, and two second-round picks to Washington for veterans Danilo Gallinari and Mike Muscala.

This trade brings a veteran presence to a Pistons team that has struggled mightily. Detroit is 3-36 with a very low win percentage at .077. They have a very young roster, and Detroit hasn't been able to put it together this season.

Gallinari and Muscala will serve as veterans who could help the Pistons. In 26 games this season, Gallinari is averaging seven points per game with 2.9 rebounds and 1.2 assists. The 35-year-old is shooting 43.5 percent from the field and 31.3 percent from three. Muscala has appeared in 24 games, averaging four points and 3.1 rebounds, shooting 36.7 percent from the floor and 27.5 percent from deep.

Although the Pistons have struggled, they do have some quality young talent. Cade Cunningham is their main building block as the number-one overall pick in 2021. Cunningham is averaging 22.8 points, 4.1 rebounds, 7.2 assists, and a steal per game. He is shooting 44.9 percent from the field and 33.5 percent from distance. Jaden Ivey, Ausar Thompson, and Jalen Duren are also talented young players who are a part of Detroit's long-term future.

Gallinari and Muscala will help mentor the Pistons' young core.

With the veteran additions on the way, let's dive into the next trade the Pistons should make.

Pistons trade Bojan Bogdanovic to the New York Knicks

New York is an already active team in the trade market. The Knicks traded away RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley to acquire OG Anunoby, Precious Achiuwa, and Malachi Flynn. Anunoby was the centerpiece of the deal for New York, as he is an elite two-way player.

However, the Knicks didn't put all of their eggs in one basket and could make another deal. They have a ton of draft capital and flexibility to make a move now and have room for a splash in the offseason. One trade that would make sense is for Bojan Bogdanovic.

Bogdanovic is under contract for this year and next year and has played well. The 34-year-old is averaging 19.8 points, 3.7 rebounds, 2.7 assists, and 1.1 steals. He is shooting 46.7 percent from the floor and 40.7 percent from downtown. He could come in and contribute as a scorer, floor-spacer, and a solid defender for New York. Bogdanovic wouldn't cost a ton of assets, and he could help them be a true contender in the Eastern Conference this season.

It would make sense for Detroit to trade away Bogdanovic, as he could bring in value. New York could send the expiring deal of Evan Fournier plus draft compensation. Detroit could get their first-round pick back from New York, which is protected. The Pistons could also send a second-round pick in this draft via Utah or Cleveland.

After adding veterans Gallinari and Muscala, the Pistons are more free to trade Bogdanovic. They can maximize his value by trading him now and receive an expiring deal plus draft picks. Retaining full rights to their first-round pick for the future could save Detroit from having their pick conveyed to New York.

The Pistons could make more moves at the trade deadline, as they have a lot of work to do to change their culture. Detroit is far from contention, but they need to establish a better system to succeed in their rebuild.