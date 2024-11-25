ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Philadelphia Eagles improved to 9-2 on Sunday with a massive win over the Los Angeles Rams, much in part due to Saquon Barkley.

The running back put together a historic performance, rushing for a career-high 255 yards on 26 carries, including four catches as well for 47 yards. Barkley also had two touchdowns and broke the franchise record for rushing yards in a single game. The former Penn State star absolutely torched the Rams in more ways than one.

Following his massive game, Saquon has seen his MVP odds skyrocket. Before Week 12, he sat at +6000 and tied or behind 14 players. Now, Barkley has jumped all the way to +650, which is third behind only Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson.

Here are the full odds for the top-10, courtesy of FanDuel:

Josh Allen +135

Lamar Jackson +300

Saquon Barkley +650

Jared Goff +700

Patrick Mahomes +800

Justin Herbert +3300

Jalen Hurts +4000

Sam Darnold +5000

Joe Burrow +6000

Jordan Love +6500

Allen is still the frontrunner but his odds haven't changed since the Buffalo Bills had a bye in Week 12. Jackson meanwhile will play on Monday Night Football against the Los Angeles Chargers. His odds may change depending on how well the quarterback plays.

Can Eagles' Barkley win MVP?

Let's be honest. A running back rarely wins NFL MVP. The last time it was done came way back in 2012 and that was Adrian Peterson. Since then, it's been a quarterback every single year.

However, Barkley is certainly putting himself in the mix. Despite many believing his best days were behind him after leaving the New York Giants, the veteran has reinvented himself in Philly. He's run for 6.2 yards per carry and 1,392 total yards, including 10 rushing touchdowns. Barkley is averaging 126.5 rushing yards per game. That is truly absurd.

After showing out on Sunday, he now also leads the NFL in rushing yards, surpassing Ravens star Derrick Henry, who is having quite the season of his own, too.

If we compare Barkley's stats to Peterson's in '12, there are similarities. Peterson did sit at 2,097 rushing yards through 16 games and at this rate, Saquon is definitely on pace to hit the 2,000-yard mark with six contests left in the season. Peterson had 12 rushing TDs that season — the Eagles star is already at 10.

Despite putting himself in the MVP conversation, Barkley is more worried about winning games and helping Philadelphia go all the way to the Promised Land:

“I love being in that conversation,” Barkley said via Keivn Patara of NFL.com. “It's cool and all. But it's a team sport. And if you told me I can have the year I'm having and win MVP but not win the Super Bowl, or I can have the year I'm having and not win MVP or Offensive Player of the Year and win the Super Bowl, I'm going to take the [second] one.”

The Birds are hot and no one seems like they can stop Barkley. If he doesn't end up winning MVP, Offensive Player of the Year is certainly his for the taking. The 27-year-old is a heavy -320 favorite for that award, with Henry the next-closest at +350, per FanDuel.