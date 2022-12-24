By RB Hayek · 4 min read

The Denver Broncos will head to Southern California to battle the Los Angeles Rams in a Christmas Day showdown at Sofi Stadium. It’s time to get joyful and look at our NFL Christmas Odds series with a Broncos-Rams prediction and pick.

The Broncos defeated the Arizona Cardinals 24-15 at Empower Stadium last weekend. Brett Rypien completed 21 of 26 passes for 197 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. Moreover, Latavius Murray rushed 24 times for 130 yards and a touchdown while producing a 5.4 yards-per-carry rate. Marlon Mack rushed five times for 37 yards and a touchdown while also catching four passes for 26 yards. Also, Jerry Jeudy had seven catches for 76 yards. Deshawn Williams produced on defense with 2.5 sacks, while Justin Simmons picked off two passes.

The Rams stumbled on Monday Night, losing 24-12 to the Green Bay Packers in the tundra at Lambeau Field. Baker Mayfield completed 12 of 21 passes for 111 yards with one touchdown and one interception. Additionally, Cam Akers rushed 12 times for 65 yards while catching three passes for 35 yards. Van Jefferson managed only two catches for 32 yards, while Tyler Higbee had four catches for 27 yards and a score. Ultimately, the defense struggled. Nick Scott was the top contributor, registering seven solo tackles.

It will be a battle of two teams that had major expectations this season but stumbled. Ultimately, both are now looking to next season. The Broncos are 1-4 over their last five games and 1-6 on the road. Meanwhile, the Rams are 1-4 over their five previous games and just 3-5 at Sofi Stadium.

The Rams lead the all-time series 9-5 and have gone 4-1 in the last five games in this series, including four wins in a row. Significantly, the Broncos have not defeated the Rams since 2002.

Here are the Broncos-Rams NFL Christmas odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Christmas Odds: Broncos-Rams Odds

Denver Broncos: -3 (-114)

Los Angeles Rams: +3 (-106)

Over: 36.5 (-110)

Under: 36.5 (-110)

Why The Broncos Could Cover The Spread

The Broncos have had a pathetic offense this year. Unfortunately, the trade for Russell Wilson has not gone the way they hoped it would. But Wilson will return this week after missing last week’s game due to the concussion protocol.

Wilson has completed 60.4 percent of his passes with an 85 quarterback rating. Also, he has passed for 2805 yards, 11 touchdowns, and six interceptions. Murray has rushed 135 times for 510 yards and four touchdowns. Meanwhile, Courtland Sutton has caught 52 passes for 688 yards and a touchdown. Sutton did not play last weekend due to a hamstring injury and is questionable for this week. However, Sutton hopes he will play. Jeudy has 49 receptions for 663 yards and six touchdowns. Additionally, tight end Greg Dulcich has caught 29 passes for 372 yards and a score.

The defense has had an average season, keeping the team in the game often. Significantly, Dre’mont Jones has 24 solo tackles and 6.5 sacks. Williams has six solo tackles and 4.5 sacks. Likewise, Josey Jewell has 56 solo tackles and 2.5 sacks.

The Broncos will cover the spread if they can run the ball efficiently and take the pressure off Wilson. Moreover, they must stop the Rams from rushing and put Mayfield on his back.

Why The Rams Could Cover The Spread

The Rams will not make the playoffs just 11 months removed from winning a Super Bowl. Consequently, bad play and injuries have doomed this team.

Mayfield is the starter after Matt Stafford suffered a season-ending injury. Substantially, he has completed 60.7 percent of his passes with an 82.5 quarterback rating through two games with the Rams. Mayfield has also passed for 341 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception. Meanwhile, Akers was supposed to be the starting running but fell into the doghouse early in the season. But things changed quickly when Darrell Henderson suffered an injury. Now, Akers leads the Los Angeles backfield. He has rushed 125 times for 441 yards and four touchdowns. Meanwhile, the Rams also have been without Pro-Bowler Cooper Kupp. Higbee has had to shoulder some of the load and is doing okay. Thus, he has 56 receptions for 482 yards and a touchdown. Ben Skowronek has 39 receptions for 376 yards and is still looking for a score.

Aaron Donald is likely out, so the Rams must find other playmakers on defense. Significantly, Nick Scott has 51 solo tackles and an interception. Jalen Ramsey is still around with 53 solo tackles and an interception.

The Rams will cover the spread if they can move the chains and punch it into the endzone. Ultimately, they must be patient in moving the ball.

Final Broncos-Rams Prediction & Pick

Neither team is going anywhere. Additionally, neither team can score. Expect a low-scoring battle of punts as the Broncos and Rams struggle to find the endzone on Christmas Day.

Final Broncos-Rams Prediction & Pick: Under: 36.5 (-110)