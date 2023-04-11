Gerard has been a writer for ClutchPoints for around a year now, with his focus primarily on the NBA, NFL, and Gaming. When he's not writing for CP, Gerard can often be seen playing VALORANT or playing pick-up basketball. He's also working on his BS Mathematics degree.

In stark contrast to last year’s draft, the 2023 NFL Draft has some really good quarterback prospects. The headliners, of course, are Bryce Young and CJ Stroud, two of the most polished QBs in the class. Over the last few weeks, though, some of the more physically impressive QBs entered the top ranks, like Anthony Richardson and Will Levis.

It’s not a surprise, then, for some NFL mock drafts to have these stars on top. Take ESPN analyst Mel Kiper’s latest mock draft. Kiper has the four aforementioned quarterbacks going 1-4 in the draft. This mock draft involves a surprising trade up by the Titans to get the third pick in the draft. Here’s how it goes:

Bryce Young – Carolina Panthers CJ Stroud – Houston Texans Anthony Richardson – Tennessee Titans (via Arizona Cardinals) Will Levis – Indianapolis Colts

The timing of this year’s NFL draft class couldn’t be better for quarterback-hungry teams. Despite Bryce Young being the consensus first pick, there’s a lot of good arguments for Stroud, Levis, or Richardson. It also helps that a lot of teams picking at the top of the draft are teams that have a need for a new quarterback, like the Colts or the Texans.

The Panthers, in particular, hold the key to a potentially chaotic NFL Draft. All signs point to them drafting Young as the no-brainer pick. However, certain biases in Carolina’s coaching stuff could make them choose another player. If that happens… oh boy. Expect that third pick of the Cardinals to be a very juicy target moving forward.