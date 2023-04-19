With the NFL Draft just a week away, there’s plenty of buzz surrounding this year’s top prospects. That includes Texas running back Bijan Robinson, a projected top-10 pick.

The Philadelphia Eagles have long been rumored to be a potential landing spot for Robinson. Ray Didinger, an NFL and Eagles reporter who has been covering the NFL for more than 25 years, made a bold comparison between Robinson and a Hall of Fame running back.

“When I watch him on tape, and I’ve said this before, but the player he reminds me of is Edgerrin James,” Didinger said. “I really think he has a lot of Edgerrin James-type qualities and I haven’t put a whole lot of people in that category, but I would put him.”

That’s quite a comparison from a guy who has watched a lot of football. James is one of the best running backs in NFL history. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2020 after a dazzling 11-year career.

James made four Pro Bowl appearances and was a first-team All-Pro as a rookie in 1999. In total, James ran for over 12000 yards and scored over 90 touchdowns in his Hall of Fame career.

Bijan Robinson appears to be ready to take the NFL by storm. Whichever team takes a chance on him will certainly be paid handsomely with his production. He looks like too talented of a player to not pan out behind even a decent offensive line. Robinson will likely be one of the first names called during the first round of next week’s NFL Draft.