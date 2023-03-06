The NFL Combine is officially over, so the 2023 NFL Draft is getting closer and closer. Organizations will have another chance to find the cornerstones for their futures in late April during the event in Kansas City, Missouri. The Philadelphia Eagles could be looking for players who can contribute right away as they hope to go further in the 2023 season.

Following a breakout season by quarterback Jalen Hurts, the Eagles made it all the way to Super Bowl LVII. Unfortunately for the Birds, they were not a match for Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs, losing 38-35 on a last-minute field goal.

While Philadelphia was just a touchdown away from a title, it could suffer major setbacks this offseason. Philly has nearly 20 unrestricted free agents, including All-Pro cornerback James Bradberry and safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson.

To make matters worse, the Eagles do not have much cap space to work with. Because of that, they might need to address some areas in the draft. One name that emerges as a possibility with the No. 10 pick is Bijan Robinson from Texas.

With that being said, here is why Bijan Robinson is the perfect fit for the Philadelphia Eagles in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Why Bijan Robinson is the perfect fit for the Philadelphia Eagles’ offense

Robinson played his three collegiate seasons with the Longhorns. While Texas had its ups and downs in recent years, the running back was one of the brightest spots on the roster.

In 2022, the junior recorded 258 carries for 1,580 yards and 18 touchdowns. He finished in the top 10 in multiple rushing categories. He also added 19 catches for 314 yards and two scores.

For his performances this past season, Robinson earned a unanimous All-American selection and was a First-team All-Big 12 member for the second straight year. He also won the Doak Walker Award, which goes to the top running back in college football.

In 31 games with Texas, Robinson accumulated 539 rush attempts for 3,410 yards and 33 touchdowns. He also had 60 receptions for 805 yards and found the end zone eight times through the air.

One of the highlights of his collegiate career was in 2020 during the Alamo Bowl. Robinson finished the game with 10 carries for 183 yards and a score. He ended up receiving the Most Valuable Player honor as the Longhorns won 55-23.

Other than his numbers and potential, another reason why Robinson is a good option for the Eagles is their situation with their running backs.

Leading rusher Miles Sanders is an unrestricted free agent and could be after a big paycheck in the summer. He had a team-best 1,269 rushing yards and only trailed Hurts in touchdowns on the ground (11 against Hurts’ 13).

Additionally, Boston Scott is also testing the market in 2023. This past season, he had 54 carries for 217 yards and three touchdowns. He also started two games, the only running back to do so other than Sanders.

Selecting Robinson could be a safe path, especially if one of both Sanders and Scott leave. The Longhorn would come on a rookie-scale contract, so it would not hurt the team’s financial situation as much as re-signing those veterans. This would also allow the Eagles to focus on other areas in free agency, including bringing Bradberry and Gardner-Johnson back.

All things considered, Bijan Robinson is the perfect fit for the Philadelphia Eagles with the No. 10 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. He addresses a major point the Birds have this offseason with their running backs. Most importantly, he would be a big addition to the team’s young offense alongside Hurts. With Robinson on the squad, Philadelphia could be a step closer to winning the 2024 Super Bowl.