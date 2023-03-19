Dan Fappiano is a Connecticut based sports journalist and a graduate of both Tunxis Community College and Central Connecticut State University. Dan has spent time covering high school and professional sports in both the print and online medium. He hopes to see his beloved Chicago Bears win a Super Bowl someday.

As the 2023 NFL Draft approaches, Alabama’s Bryce Young and Ohio State’s CJ Stroud are considered the two best quarterbacks in the class. But while Young and Stroud might be the leaders in 2023, NFL teams appear to already have their eye on USC’s Caleb Williams and UNC’s Drake Maye.

NFL scouts are already “enamored” with Williams and Maye, via ESPN’s Matt Miller. That high level of interest could see quarterback-needy teams skip out on Young and Stroud altogether.

“So many scouts are already enamored with those two prospects,” Miller said. “I do think there’s some truth to the idea that some teams are looking at where they are drafting in 2023, then looking at the caliber of QBs available in April and ultimately opting to wait until 2024.”

Caleb Williams is coming off of a Heisman Trophy winning season with USC. In his first year with the Trojans, Williams threw for 4,537 yards, 42 touchdowns and five interceptions. If Williams puts together another campaign for USC, there’s a good chance he enters the 2024 NFL Draft as QB.

However, Drake Maye will be right on his tail. Maye took over as the Tar Heels starter this past season. He threw for 4,321 yards, 38 touchdowns and seven interceptions. While it didn’t lead to a Heisman Trophy, NFL scouts are already salivating over the idea of Maye under center.

Bryce Young and CJ Stroud will still get their shine in 2023. With the Panthers trading up to the No. 1 pick and the Texans holding No. 2, there’s a good chance they both hear their name called early.

However, Williams and Maye have been college football’s worst kept secrets. As NFL teams look to build their future, they might look to the 2024 class over Young or Stroud.