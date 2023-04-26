Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He covers all combat sports, from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advice or some breaking news, Garrett is your guy.

The hype surrounding the 2023 NFL Draft is ramping up as the days turn to hours before the madness begins. We all thought Bryce Young to the Carolina Panthers was a done deal, but now things are up in the air making this year’s draft anyone’s guess as to who’s going No. 1. We look at who could be first running back drafted in the first round. Below, we continue our NFL odds series with a prediction for the first wide receiver drafted in the first round.

The running back position isn't what it used to be in the day in age of football. Most teams wouldn't like to spend high draft capital or pay big guaranteed money for a position that doesn't have a long shelf life. That still doesn't mean that there isn't elite game-changing talent in this year's NFL draft in the running back.

Here are the 2023 NFL Draft odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

2023 NFL Draft Odds: First running back drafted in first round

Bijan Robinson: -10000

Jahmyr Gibbs: +1000

Bijan Robinson

This is only a two-headed race between the top two NFL running back prospects. Bijan Robinson is the top running back prospect on everyone’s draft board and rightfully so. Robinson is one of those running backs that has a great all-around skillset. He has the ability to hit game-changing speeds and change direction to bust open a long run.

Robinson also can make plays as a receiver as well which makes him one of those versatile backs like Christian McCaffrey or Saquon Barkley who most have compared him to. There are a number of teams linked to Robinson which are Lions, Ravens, and Cowboys.

Jahmyr Gibbs

Jahmyr Gibbs showed out in a pro-style offense at Alabama after transferring from Georgia Tech in his last year of college. Much like his counterpart Robinson, he is a versatile back that can do it all from running through the tackles to catching passes out of the backfield. He is an absolute playmaker all over the field and even returns kicks, just being able to do it all. Robinson would most likely be the top option in this year’s draft if Bijan Robinson wasn’t come out of college the same year.

2023 NFL Odds: First running back to be drafted in first round prediction

Even though there is some great value in betting on Jahmyr Gibbs, you can’t go against Bijan Robinson here. Robinson is a talent that has the chance to be one of the best running backs in the league within the next 5 years. He will be the first and possibly the only running back selected in the first round.

2023 NFL Odds: First running back to be drafted in first round prediction: Bijan Robinson (-10000)