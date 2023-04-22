Colin Gallant has been writing about sports since covering the local high school teams as a freshman in Ontario, Canada over a decade ago. He has a Masters degree in journalism, a passion for all sports, especially hockey, and a laser focus on winning more fantasy championships. He joined ClutchPoints in 2022.

Tennessee star quarterback Hendon Hooker suffered a serious knee injury that derailed his 2023 NFL Draft stock — but the 25-year-old still believes he’s the No. 1 quarterback in the draft.

“Of course, I would have myself at No. 1. I won’t give you a ranking, but I will say I give myself No. 1,” Hooker told USA TODAY Sports in an interview through Six Star Pro Nutrition.

“My football IQ. How I’m able to process things at a high speed. My competitive nature and how accurate I am with the ball. I can make every level throw and also deadly in the run game as well.”

It’s a claim that is sure to turn the heads of the other four top signal-callers in the draft: Bryce Young, CJ Stroud, Anthony Richardson and Will Levis, who are all expected to be first-round picks.

“We all play completely different from another,” Hooker said regarding the other four QBs vying to be selected first overall. “Bryce is on the move and can make a lot of exciting plays with his arm and legs. He’s very cool to watch. CJ has a very smooth throwing motion and can deliver the ball wherever he wants to. Will has a rocket of an arm and Anthony Richardson is a freak athlete.”

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Hendon Hooker’s unfortunate knee injury has certainly hurt his NFL Draft stock; although he’s still projected to be a first-round pick, it’s very unlikely he’s the first QB called at the end of April.

The SEC offensive player of the year told USA Today Sports that his knee is about 75 percent, and he’s expected to be fully cleared on Sept. 1. He’s still been making the rounds, meeting with 11 teams throughout the draft process.

“I’ve met with all of them exclusively a lot through this process. Every team wants to continue to build a relationship with me. As I do as well,” Hooker explained to USA Today. “Don’t know where I’m gonna end up, but it’s cool going through the process.”