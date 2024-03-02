The NFL rumor mill is red hot right now with the Draft right around the corner. One team to keep an eye on is the New York Giants as the franchise is in the midst of change after a poor 2023 season. With that said, rumors are suggesting the front office could be looking for Daniel Jones' replacement this offseason.
General manager, Joe Schoen, has fielded plenty of questions about the quarterback situation in New York. He has floated the idea the team could be looking to add a quarterback this offseason with Daniel Jones and Tommy DeVito on the roster. However, Jones' injury history is rumored to be the main concern for the Giants, according to Dan Duggan of The Athletic.
“Giants general manager Joe Schoen has carefully answered questions about the team's quarterback plans so that he can't be pinned down. He has said they need to address the position since Jones and DeVito are the only quarterbacks on the roster, and he's keeping all options open in the draft. But a key point has been raised in discussions with team and league sources this week: There's a real concern about Jones' injury history.”
New York has struggled with health across the board and an argument can be made that's why Daniel Jones struggled last season when he played. However, he's already suffered two neck injuries and an ACL tear in just three years.
“The durability concern is what makes taking a quarterback early in the draft a realistic possibility just 12 months after giving Jones a four-year, $160 million contract with $82 million guaranteed.”
There's still plenty of time before the NFL Draft. But the Giants are definitely a team to watch moving forward. They currently own the sixth pick overall and a quarterback could fall to them.
It's hard to imagine quarterbacks like Caleb Williams, Drake Maye, or Jayden Daniels falls to the Giants. But rumors suggest NFL teams are falling in love with Michigan's JJ McCarthy. If New York feels the same way, they could be selecting a quarterback to eventually replace Daniel Jones.