TCU star receiver Quentin Johnston has opted not to run the 40-yard dash at the NFL’s Scouting Combine in Indianapolis.

Instead, Johnston will show off his speed when he has his Pro Day on March 30 at TCU. There can be a number of reasons why an athlete decides not to run the 40 or take part in other skill tests at the Combine, and that move often raises questions about that player.

However, those questions can get answered with a strong performance at the Pro Day.

Johnston is a big receiver at 6-3 and 208 pounds, and he originally was planning to go to Texas and play for the Longhorns before changing lanes and opting to play for the Horned Frogs. He caught 60 passes last season for 1,089 yards and 6 touchdowns as TCU made it all the way to the College Football Playoff championship game.

Quentin Johnston has met with several teams this week, including the New York Giants, Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions. Johnston said he has has an additional meeting scheduled with the Giants.

The Temple, Texas native knows the Giants could use a big-play receiver, and he believes he could fulfill that role. He said he likes the idea of going from a small town in Texas to playing in the country’s biggest metropolitan area.

“I met with them Wednesday, and I’m meeting with them again sometime soon,” Johnston said. “It was a very welcoming staff, had good talks with them. I for sure see myself in that blue with them, just like I did in high school.”