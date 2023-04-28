A multifaceted writer who can be read at Heavy, Fansided, Philadelphia Sports Network, and right here at ClutchPoints. Are you ready to read about wrestling? Well, you've come to the right place, brother.

After months of anticipation, the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft is officially finished; 31 collegiate standouts have found out where they will be playing their professional ball, all the while instantly becoming millionaires thanks to the NFL’s first-round pay structure. From Alamaba’s Bryce Young at pick one to Felix Anudike-Uzomah from Kansas State bringing up the rear at pick 31 overall – the Miami Dolphins forfeited their first-round pick – the NFL landscape has officially changed heading into the 2023 season.

But what about the players who didn’t hear their names called on Day 1, specifically the ones who made their way out to Kansas City in order to shake Roger Goodell’s hand on one of the greatest days of their life? Well, according to the NFL.com National NFL Insider Ian Rapoport, that fate befell four players, including Will Levis, the Kentucky quarterback who many projected to come off the board at pick four to the Indianapolis Colts.

“Among the players in Kansas City in the green room not selected tonight: Will Levis, Joey Porter Jr, Brian Branch, and Keion White,” Rapoport wrote.



Was it embarrassing for those four players to get all dressed up and spend five hours sitting in a room only to have to go back to their hotel rooms with their future very much still up in the air? Most definitely, but don’t feel too bad for these players, as they will all likely be off the board relatively early on Night 2 of the NFL Draft and will be able to use that slight as motivation for their professional careers moving forward.