Will Levis made headlines when he decided to skip out on Day 2 of the 2023 NFL Draft. However, Levis wasn’t the only top prospect who decided to head home from the NFL Draft.

Alongside Levis, Penn State’s Joey Porter Jr. and Georgia Tech’s Keion White have both left the NFL Draft green room, via Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team. Alabama’s Brian Branch is the only prospect who decided to return to the draft.

Levis’ draft stock was all over the place leading up to the event. However, he was ultimately expected to be selected in the first-round. However, now slipping to the second-round, Levis’ NFL future is a bit unclear.

Porter and White are two of the more heralded players in this year’s draft class. Porter was named First-team All-Big Ten in 2022 while White earned Third-team All-ACC. Both were hoping to hear their name called in the first-round. However, with Porter and White slipping, they no longer feel the need to be in attendance.

Branch still wants to experience the full NFL Draft experience. Coming off of an All-American campaign in 2022, Branch has no problems waiting into Day 2 to get the call.

Will Levis, Joey Porter Jr. and Keion White all came away from the first-round in a disappointed mood. They’ll now watch the rest of the NFL Draft from their desired locations. While their draft experience might not have been the best, all three players – and Branch – will look to prove the doubters wrong when they finally get their NFL opportunity.

Porter and Levis have already gotten theirs. The Pittsburgh Steelers selected Porter with the first pick of the second-round while the Tennessee Titans took Levis with the second-pick of Day 2.