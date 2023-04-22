Colin Gallant has been writing about sports since covering the local high school teams as a freshman in Ontario, Canada over a decade ago. He has a Masters degree in journalism, a passion for all sports, especially hockey, and a laser focus on winning more fantasy championships. He joined ClutchPoints in 2022.

One NFL executive is calling CJ Stroud a bust because he is rumored to have scored poorly in his S2 Cognition testing ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft, according to former Green Bay Packers beat writer Bob McGinn.

Multiple sources reportedly told McGinn that Bryce Young’s total score was 98 percent, while Stroud’s was just 18 percent.

“Stroud scored 18,” one executive said. “That is like red alert, red alert, you can’t take a guy like that. That is why I have Stroud as a bust. That in conjunction with the fact, name one Ohio State quarterback that’s ever done it in the league.”

And the executive wasn’t done there.

“If you get a high score as a quarterback it’s not saying you’re going to be a great player,” he explained. “But if you get a low score, it’s 100% — none of the quarterbacks that got a low score became good players. The benchmark is 80. Eighty and above is good. Stroud was 18. It’s incredibly terrible. He’s going to be off [some team’s] boards. He will not be picked by those teams.”

The reporting should come with a grain of salt, as Brandon Ally, the co-founder of the S2 Cognition test, said he was “aware of scores being leaked” when asked about them on the Pro Football Focus NFL show. So they haven’t been completely confirmed.

Multiple sources still told McGinn most of the top quarterback’s scores, though: “Young’s total score was in the 98th percentile, while Fresno State’s Jake Haener was at 96%, Levis and BYU’s Jaren Hall finished at 93%, Houston’s Clayton Tune finished at 84%, Anthony Richardson finished at 79 and Tennessee’s Hendon Hooker was at 46%.”

Stroud was phenomenal as Ohio State’s starting quarterback, throwing for 8,123 passing yards and 85 touchdowns while twice finishing as a finalist for the Heisman Trophy.

It’ll be intriguing to see if the alleged S2 cognition score does end up affecting CJ Stroud’s NFL Draft stock next week.