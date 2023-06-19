The DeAndre Hopkins rumor mill ramped up last week after he visited with the Tennessee Titans and New England Patriots. The Patriots have been one of the favorites to land Hopkins since his release on May 26, but there's more traction now than ever that he could end up in New England.

There could be one potential problem for both sides though. Hopkins has notoriously never been a fan of practice. That may not fly with a coach like Bill Belichick. Former Patriots assistant coach Dante Scarnecchia said Belichick likely addressed the potential hurdle early during Hopkins' visit.

“I think there could be room for compromise. That’s something that has to be discussed now, rather than later,” Scarnecchia said. “It has to be done and agreed to where everyone is on the same page. Because if you don’t want to take it on, then, ‘Oh God, here it comes.’ All of a sudden during training camp, you’re trying to deal with that. That’s never any good.”

Scarnecchia coached with the Patriots for 34 seasons, 18 of them under Belichick. Though he knows Belichick wants his guys to practice and give it their all every day, he knows that some players aren’t built for that.

“I do know in a perfect world, Bill would probably prefer that the guy goes out there and practices every day,” Scarnecchia said. “ If a guy is unwilling to practice because it’s too much of a load for whatever the problems are, you modify things, and get through it.”

Bill Belichick knows how to get the most out of his players. If he thinks that compromising with DeAndre Hopkins will make the Patriots better, he'll likely do it.