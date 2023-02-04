Jason Kelce and the Philadelphia Eagles are gearing up for their Super Bowl 57 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs, and the battle between the top two seeds in the NFC and AFC, respectively, should be a good one. But heading into the game, there’s another question surrounding Kelce that he has been openly pondering in the buildup to the big game.

As players creep towards the end of their careers, the question of retirement always begins to pop up. For Kelce, who recently turned 35 and is finishing up the 12th season of his career, it’s clear he’s closer to the end of things than the beginning. There’s a chance that Super Bowl 57 could be the final game of Kelce’s career, but regardless of what happens in the game, it won’t impact his decision as to whether or not he will be returning for the 2023 season.

“I don’t think so. From everybody I’ve been told about when it’s time to retire or not, you just know when you know. And it’s going to be when you don’t want to play football anymore. And I don’t think winning this game is going to determine whether I want to continue to play football or not.” – Jason Kelce, The Athletic

Kelce has aged like fine wine, as he earned his fifth first-team All-Pro selection in the past six seasons in 2022, and he hasn’t shown any signs of regression to this point. From this quote, it doesn’t seem like Kelce is necessarily close to retiring, but even if he is, the result of Super Bowl 57 won’t play any role in his decision-making process.

Retirement is a question for the offseason, though; for the next week, all Kelce will be focused on is winning his second Super Bowl during his time with the Eagles, and chances are he will once again play a big role in the outcome of the game.