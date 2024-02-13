The league only had a handful of misdemeanors.

Roger Goodell and the rest of the NFL staff had a lot on their plate for Super Bowl 58. Their new overtime rules were tested by the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers. They also attracted a lot of viewers because of famous stars in Allegiant Stadium like Taylor Swift, Mr. Beast, Jay-Z, Beyonce, and many others. Thankfully, one thing that did not bother the league a lot during the big game was crime. Only a handful of misdemeanors happened and they were quickly taken care of, per TMZ Sports.

The first crime that happened in Super Bowl 58 was grand larceny. Members of the Allegiant Stadium security were quick to pacify this and throw the perpetrator behind bars before it could cause any damage to the Chiefs-49ers game. Roger Goodell's NFL also had to deal with obstruction. Two individuals, according to the Las Vegas local police, were caught in the act. They also did not affect the matchup.

The most severe crime during Super Bowl 58 was battery. An individual was sent to be pacified after they had committed a crime against an officer. The last two individuals who were caught during the big game were probably the ones most bettors were looking forward to. Two streakers were quickly decked. One of them even already put their hands behind their back while falling on the field. They were already released but people made bank after seeing them without clothes in the middle of Super Bowl 58.

The league deserves a round of applause after pulling off an event with little distractions.