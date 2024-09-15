In the aftermath of Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa's latest concussion, NFL fans, former players, celebrities and everyone in between outpoured support. Many players, like Chris Long, noted how the game's concussion risks made the decision to retire from the NFL easier.

“I’m happy to be where I am physically, but this [pointing to his head] is not something I play with. This is part of the reason I got out (of the NFL) when I did.”

On his Green Light with Chris Long podcast, a production of Yote House Media, Long continued about Tua.

“It shook me up. I think it shakes everybody up watching. And I just hope he's okay,” Long said. “Listen, real sh*t, I've gone back and forth with a lot of fans about the football player … I've been pretty consistent for my praise of the guy. Whatever you think of him as a football player, he's overcome a lot.”

The latest injury update is that Tagovailoa will be out indefinitely, and there is no timeline for a return.

Should NFL step in on behalf of Dolphins, Tua Tagovailoa?

Neuroscientist Chris Nowinski, a concussion expert, shared his opinion on Tagovailoa via the Miami Herald.

“Considering Tua’s concussion history, and the risk that two concussions in a month increases the risk of developing chronic symptoms, I hope to see Tua out at least four weeks, even if he is asymptomatic this week and clears the protocol,” Nowinski told The Miami Herald on Saturday. He made it through two concussions in a week two years ago, but I wouldn’t want him to experience that twice, as it could lead to long-term changes in how he feels and even how he is able to perform.”

Many NFL players have shared their thoughts about Tagovailoa since Thursday night's game, including Emmanuel Acho and Dez Bryant. However, head coach Mike McDaniel wishes people would stop talking about retirement and his career via NFL insider Ari Meirov.

“I think it would be so wrong of me to even sniff that subject,” McDaniel said via the team's transcripts. “And it’s more in line of actually caring about the human being and that’s something that entirely you’re talking about his career, right? His career is his, and that’s something that I really, really, really wish – I totally understand it and it’s not misplaced. I totally get how that’s where people want to go to. I just wish that people would for a second hear what I’m saying that bringing up his future is not in the best interest of him, so I’m going to plead with everybody that does genuinely care, that that should be the last thing on your mind.”

How people choose to communicate their concern for Tagovailoa shouldn't override their message as long as it's done with respect.

The Dolphins travel to play the Seahawks in Seattle on Sunday, September 22 at 4:05 p.m. EST.