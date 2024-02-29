When Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen announced their divorce in October 2022, the rumor mill up until that point suggested that the Brazilian model had reached her breaking point with Brady coming out of retirement from the NFL. However, while that may very well have contributed to the downfall of the nearly 14-year-long union, new reports suggest infidelity on Bündchen's part.
In the wake of the split, in November 2022, Bündchen was pictured with her jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente in Costa Rica, who she began training with a year prior. It wasn't until June 2023 that the couple went official with their relationship, but sources close to Brady's camp said over the weekend that the future NFL Hall of Famer has questioned the exact timeline.
Now Brady's former New England Patriots teammate Antono Brown, always one to stir the pot, is piling on with a post on social media:
Did AB know Already 😉 https://t.co/BPF0xKU1KM pic.twitter.com/AyZf7izVFa
— AB (@AB84) February 28, 2024
Tom Brady, who shares two children, son Benjamin and daughter Vivian, with Bündchen, is reportedly making efforts to keep things amicable with Valente, understanding that he plays a role in his children's lives. Although Brady and Valente are not friends, the former NFL star acknowledges Valente's presence and believes he is a good influence on his kids.
News of Bündchen and Valente's relationship surfaced when they were spotted kissing on Valentine's Day in their Miami neighborhood.
Bündchen and Tom Brady finalized their divorce eight months before she reportedly started dating Valente. Despite their split, the couple remains focused on co-parenting and maintaining a healthy relationship for the sake of their children.
It's been a rough couple of years for Brown. Ever since the former All-Pro receiver played his last game in 2021, he's faced all sorts of legal trouble, ranging from unpaid jewelry bills to being banned from Snapchat for posting explicit sexual content to facing an arrest warrant for domestic violence to threatening to shoot members of the Albany Empire football team that Brown himself owned.