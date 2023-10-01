The NFL London game got the Toy Story broadcast treatment in Week 4, and the result in the Jacksonville Jaguars 23-7 win over the Atlanta Falcons was a big hit with viewers. The only dicey spot was when ESPN/Disney announcer Booger McFarland made a joke about New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers and the psychedelic plant ayahuasca.

The NFL London Toy Story broadcast had a lot going on, with the toys from Andy’s room coming to life throughout the game. At one point, UFOs buzzed the field as the toy crane arm spotted the ball.

Announcer Drew Carter made a joke about Jets QB Aaron Rodgers, who has spoken about his close encounters with UFOs in the past.

“I wonder if Aaron Rodgers is seeing these UFOs, wouldn’t be the first time,” Carter quipped.

“He’s doing the ayahuasca,” Booger McFarland responded.

Now, Rodgers has been open about his use and enjoyment of ayahuasca, a psychedelic plant found in South America, often made into a tea and used for its mind-bending effects in religious and spiritual rituals and for recreational purposes.

In a vacuum, McFarland’s joke was a funny one, ribbing Rodgers for his more out-there predilections. However, making a joke about psychedelics on a Disney+ broadcast specifically geared toward children may not have been the best look for McFarland, who played eight NFL seasons as a defensive tackle from 1999-2006.

Despite the off-color joke, people are overwhelmingly praising this innovative broadcast as a rousing success. Neither ESPN nor their parent company, Disney, have commented on the Booger McFarland-Aaron Rodgers ayahuasca joke.