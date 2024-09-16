The Carolina Panthers made a massive move at quarterback on Monday. By benching Bryce Young in favor of Andy Dalton, new coach Dave Canales admitted that the first-overall pick has not been sufficient so far. While the team around the quarterback is not great, Young has been among the worst quarterbacks in the league so far.

With this admission now out in the open, could the Panthers move on from Bryce Young? They mortgaged the future to acquire the top pick in 2023 and took Young over CJ Stroud and Anthony Richardson in 2023. The general manager, Scott Fitterer, and coach, Frank Reich, who were there for the pick are gone. Does the new management want their own guy calling the signals?

It is certainly possible that the Panthers trade Bryce Young. The Jets dumped Zach Wilson after three years, the 49ers barely played Trey Lance, and Mac Jones is no longer on the Patriots. But none of those players were drafted first overall. Which teams would be the best fits if the Panthers moved on from Bryce Young?

Giants toss a new quarterback into the fire

The New York Giants have been one of the worst offenses in the league this season. While Daniel Jones has a massive contract, they have an out that could end his Giants career. If he went to New York, Bryce Young would be tossed into another brutal situation. Malik Nabers is better than every player on the Panthers and would at least give him a weapon.

This would be the worst situation for Young to end up in. Joe Schoen would be making this move to save his job and putting another quarterback in the fire behind a bad offensive line. It would also not be wise for the Giants to make this move, as Young has not proven to be a professional quarterback.

The return for each of these trades is negligible. A mid-round pick would be all a team needs to pry Bryce Young out of Carolina. As the Giants brass looks to keep their jobs, they may take that gamble. The only thing that could make this worse for Young is the New York media market. Just ask Zach Wilson.

Dolphins develop backup behind Tua Tagovailoa

On Thursday night, NFL fans were shown the brutal side of the sport once again. Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered another concussion that has him out for an undetermined amount of time. Skylar Thompson came into the game and proved again that he is not a great quarterback option. Bryce Young could go to Miami and learn behind a fellow Alabama product who needs a sturdy backup.

The obvious red flag here is that Young is not a sturdy backup. He is 2-17 in his NFL career, has more interceptions than touchdowns, and is now on the bench. To make this trade, Mike McDaniel must trust himself and Tagovailoa to help break him out of his shell. When the Dolphins got rid of Mike White, they knew they had a rough backup situation. Young could help that.

Tagovailoa has complimented Young in the past as a former Crimson Tide quarterback. Pairing Young with someone he knows and trusts might be what he needs to finally develop at the professional level.

Bryce Young gets fixed by 49ers, Kyle Shanahan

The Minnesota Vikings are currently 2-0 on the back of Sam Darnold. After being a bust of a top-five pick with the Jets, Darnold flamed out with the Panthers before spending a season with the 49ers. After learning the Shanahan system behind Brock Purdy, he left for the Viking's backup job. Once JJ McCarthy got hurt, he took over the starter role and has shined. Bryce Young should follow his path.

While Kyle Shanahan is most likely not a miracle worker, it would be worth a shot for Bryce Young. The 49ers have turned a Mr Irrelevant and a Patriots outcast into two Super Bowl quarterbacks and could do the same for Young. Darnold was terrible for the Panthers under Matt Ruhle and needed a change of scenery. He got that and is now a 2-0 starting quarterback.

Bryce Young's career is not over. He is too talented of a prospect to be totally out of the league after less than two seasons. If he and the Panthers feel like he needs a change of scenery, these teams would make the most sense.