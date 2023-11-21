Four other Eagles teams started 9-1 before the 2023 version, and the rest is history.

Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles asserted themselves as the NFL's team to beat in Monday night's 21-17 road win over the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs. But that's not the only reason Eagles fans are pricing airline tickets to Las Vegas this coming February — the team's 9-1 record is all but proof that the Eagles are shoo-ins to represent the NFC in Super Bowl LVII.

That's because Philadelphia has won the NFC Championship and reached the title game every season they've started with a 9-1 record in the Super Bowl era, according to StatMuse.

Previous 9-1 Eagles teams

The 1980 Eagles started 9-1 en route to a 12-4 finish, earning a first-round bye before defeating the Minnesota Vikings and Dallas Cowboys for the right to face the Oakland Raiders in Super Bowl XV. The Raiders would win that game, 27-10.

The team's 2004 edition started 9-1 on the way to a 13-3 finish that earned a first-round bye. The Eagles then dispatched the Vikings and Falcons to earn a spot in Super Bowl XXXIX, a close-fought contest they lost to the New England Patriots, 24-21.

The 2017 Eagles also took a 9-1 start to a first-week bye and a 13-3 regular-season record, where they went on to avenge their Super Bowl loss to the Patriots, defeating them 41-33 in Super Bowl LI after playoff wins over familiar foes Atlanta and Minnesota.

Finally, the 2022 Philadelphia Eagles — a roster not all that different from the team that won in Kansas City Monday night — started 9-1 on the way to a 14-3 finish and playoff wins against the Giants and 49ers before they fell to the Chiefs 38-35 in Super Bowl LVII. While a 9-1 start doesn't guarantee most teams anything, for Eagles fans, it's a surefire sign of good things to come.