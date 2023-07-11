Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas has been in the news quite a bit recently because of rulings from the Supreme Court. He is now being linked to the NFL elite, as reportedly Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and Clarence Thomas are good friends, enough so that Jones gave Thomas a Super Bowl ring, reports NBC Sports' Mike Florio.

“[Clarence] Thomas, according to the New York Times, has flown on [Jerry] Jones’ private jet, attended training camp practices, and when the team played in Washington sat in Jones’ private suite. The article also states bluntly and matter-of-factly that Jones gave Thomas a Super Bowl ring.”

This is from a New York Times article reporting on Thomas' influence within the elite and wealthy, a class of society that Jones is certainly a part of. Reporting of a relationship between the two comes at time when the Supreme Court has handed down a ruling that could have drastic effects on the NFL.

The Supreme Court recently ruled Affirmative Action to be unconstitutional, an argument that Clarence Thomas has championed for a long time. In terms of the NFL, this could lead to a disbanding of the Rooney Rule, a regulation that mandates teams to interview at least one external minority candidate for any GM or head coach opening.

Whether or not recent Supreme Court rulings have any bearing on changes to the NFL will remain to be seen. What is clear is that Jerry Jones and Clarence Thomas obviously have a friendship that takes advantage of the higher class status of the two men.