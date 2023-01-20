During the Wild Card round, fans could watch the Dallas Cowboys’ game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for just $175, and the San Francisco 49ers’ showdown with the Seattle Seahawks for just $70. Now with Dallas and San Francisco moving on and facing each other in the divisional round, ticket prices for the match don’t come cheap.

According to the latest updates, the cheapest ticket for the Cowboys-49ers meeting is $405, with the most expensive one at $18,000, per FOX Sports.

Sure enough, however, the drastic increase in prices doesn’t come as a surprise. A lot of Cowboys and 49ers fans actually held back in buying tickets in the Wild Card round in anticipation of a divisional round appearance for their respective teams. And with both franchises surviving their first test, those supporters are now coming out to support their favorite teams.

Furthermore, the Cowboys are called America’s Team for a reason, so their ticket prices are always expected to be on the expensive range. As for the 49ers, they are currently one of the hottest teams in the NFL, led by an underdog hero in rookie QB Brock Purdy. Who wouldn’t want to see a historic club like Dallas face one of the best stories of the 2022 campaign?

Tickets for the Cowboys-49ers game are only going to get pricier as the game gets closer. For those who doesn’t want to spend a lot, the match will be aired on TV anyway, so it shouldn’t be too much of a problem.