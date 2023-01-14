With the postseason set to begin, the NFL Wild Card playoff get-in ticket prices are also starting to be more in demand. Fortunately for fans, it’s still not yet too late to get in line and secure their seats for what is expected to be a high-octane and intense series of football games.

After the action-packed 18 weeks of football, the last 14 teams have been decided. With that said, it’s now time to battle it out to determine which will be the last team standing this postseason to lift the Vince Lombardi Trophy. To kick things off, the Wild Card round between the 12 teams start on Saturday and lasts until Monday.

Of course there are plenty of matches to look forward to. There’s the Cincinnati Bengals’ showdown with the Baltimore Ravens where Joe Burrow and co. will look to replicate their success from last season in a bid to return to the Super Bowl.

Let’s not forget about the Dallas Cowboys-Tampa Bay Buccaneers meeting. America’s Team has yet to beat Tom Brady (7-0) in his career, though the Bucs are looking more vulnerable than ever after an 8-9 season.

Fans certainly have a lot to look forward to this weekend. With that said, here are the NFL Wild Card playoff get-in ticket prices so you can watch the games live.

Seahawks-49ers Playoff Get-In Price: $70

The Seahawks-49ers playoff get in price ticket was once at $190, but thanks to the rainy weather forecast on Saturday, prices have started to fall. At Ticketmaster, prices are now as low as $75.

At StubHub and Vivid Seats, prices have fallen to up to $73. However, the cheapest one we’ve seen was from Ticket Smarter that has get-in prices at $70.

The Seahawks are the best team in the NFL in 2022, while the 49ers remain one of the hottest team in the league after they ended the season on a 10-game winning streak. With that said, the falling prices are definitely steals.

Chargers-Jaguars Playoff Get-In Price: $79

Who doesn’t want to see Justin Herbert and Trevor Lawrence go up against each other in their respective playoff debuts? Both quarterbacks are heading to their first postseason games for the first time, and so there is plenty of interest in the contest.

Luckily for fans, tickets for the game go as low as $79, which can be found on Vivid Seat. There are other options, but none is as cheap as the sub-$80 we found. The lowest get-in ticket price for the Chargers-Jaguars playoff game at StubHub is $85. Meanwhile, it’s $89 at Ticketmaster and $90 at Ticket Smarter.

Dolphins-Bills Playoff Get-In Price: $87.25

There are several cheap tickets available at VIPTIX, with the lowest one at $87.25.

It may come as a surprise given that Bills tickets went up as high as $400 at one point during the regular season, but considering the current situation of the Dolphins, it’s understandable. With Tua Tagovailoa out and Miami set to start Skylar Thompson, a lot of fans are probably just looking forward to the next Buffalo game.

For what it’s worth, the baseline ticket price at Vivid Seats is $104. It’s quite more expensive at Ticketmaster, which is $139.15.

Giants-Vikings Playoff Get-In Price: $120

If there is one game where you just don’t know what will happen, it could very well be the Giants-Vikings showdown. Minnesota are the comeback kings of the NFL in the 2022 season, but their negative point difference is a concern.

With that said, fans watching the game live could be in for a treat. As of now, the lowest get-in price for the game is $120 at Vivid Seats. Seat Geek has the second-lowest with $132, followed by Ticketmaster at $142. Meanwhile, the lowest at StubHub is $148.5.

Ravens-Bengals Playoff Get-In Price: $183

Can Joe Burrow lead the Bengals again to another Super Bowl run? That’s what many fans and analysts are asking right now as Cincinnati starts their playoff run against the Ravens.

With the interest in the game, it’s no wonder why the Ravens-Bengals playoff get-in price are quite steep. The lowest price, at Vivid Seats, is $183. The prices of the others aren’t too far off, which is an indication of how in-demand the tickets are. Ticketmaster has $190 tickets at the lowest, while Ticket Smarter has $185 as its baseline.

Cowboys-Buccaneers Playoff Get-In Price: $175

America’s Team versus the GOAT quarterback, what could be better than that? In what could be said as the most-anticipated showdown of the week, the Cowboys will try to end their Super Bowl drought when they kick off the playoffs against the Buccaneers led by Tom Brady whom they have never beaten before.

It will definitely be interesting to see how the Cowboys will resolve their Brady issue, and many are already looking forward to it.

The lowest get-in price for the Cowboys-Buccaneers playoff game is $175 at Ticketmaster. It’s at $182 at both Seat Geek and Stub Hub, and $185 at Ticket Smarter.

*Note: Prices are based on current listings at the time of writing. Prices are subject to changes depending on demand.