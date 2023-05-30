My name is Owen Crisafulli, and I recently received my Masters in Business Administration from Nichols College. Previously, I obtained my Bachelor's degree in Sport Management, and for awhile I ran my own sports website. Sports are my passion, and I thoroughly enjoy writing about my thoughts and opinions that are related to the game. I have been a lifelong fan of the major professional teams in Boston, and love discussing all topics surrounding those teams.

DeAndre Hopkins‘ sudden free agency is the biggest storyline in the NFL currently, and fans everywhere are wondering where the star wide receiver will end up. Hopkins may have gotten released, but that doesn’t mean he isn’t looking to get paid, and it looks like he could command a pretty expensive contract on the open market.

From the sounds of it, Hopkins wants to play winning football, but he doesn’t seem intent on taking a discount in order to do so. Playing on a competitive team for the right money is what Hopkins is looking for, so it should come as no surprise that Hopkins has found a new agent to help him out, as he recently hired Chase Young‘s agent Kelton Crenshaw of Klutch Sports to help him land his next contract.

Via Ian Rapoport:

“Former Arizona Cardinals star WR DeAndre Hopkins has hired agent Kelton Crenshaw of KlutchSports to represent him in free agency, source says. Hopkins had previously represented himself before signing with Crenshaw, who also reps Chase Young, Kayvon Thibodeaux and DeVonta Smith.”

This is really the first time Hopkins has tested free agency throughout his career, so it’s not surprising to see himself getting some help from a veteran agency after he represented himself earlier in his career. Crenshaw has worked with young stars in Young, Kayvon Thibodeaux, and DeVonta Smith, but it’s clear that the stakes are being raised for him with Hopkins here. This is an interesting wrinkle in Hopkins’ free agency, and as always, it will be worth keeping an eye on his ever-changing status on the open market