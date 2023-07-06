Wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins is still looking for a team heading into the 2023 season, and will have to sign with a team relatively soon with training camp coming up at the end of the month. Hopkins addressed when he will retire.

“I'll reture from football when I'm not a 1k-yard receiver,” DeAndre Hopkins said, according to Arye Pulli. “With that said, I was on pace for 1,400 yards last year-one significant injury in 11 years. I might be playing till I'm 37 the way I feel.”

DeAndre Hopkins is on Threads, and is saying he will retire from football once he is “not a 1,000 yard receiver”. pic.twitter.com/oRGtMg2i2w — Arye Pulli (@AryePulli) July 6, 2023

Hopkins is going to be 32 when the 2023 NFL season starts. He missed the first six games of the season in 2022 due to a performance-enhancing drug suspension. DeAndre Hopkins has been on visits with the Tennessee Titans and the New England Patriots. He has not come to an agreement with either team. However, DeAndre Hopkins' visits with the Titans and Patriots reportedly went well.

It will be interesting to see where Hopkins ends up, and the type of contract he gets. With the type of contract that Odell Beckham Jr. got with the Baltimore Ravens, it seems that it will take a significant financial commitment from the team that does sign Hopkins, even if it is a one-year deal.

If Hopkins wants to be a 1,000-yard receiver once again, he will have to do it for a new team. He certainly has the talent to do so. The picture will be more clear when he signs with a team, and we know who is going to be throwing him the ball in 2023.