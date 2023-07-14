After some tumultuous weeks early in the off-season, the Baltimore Ravens steadied the ship by re-signing star quarterback Lamar Jackson. Jackson's five-year, $260 million deal made him the highest-paid player in NFL history.

The Ravens also looked to upgrade the offensive pieces around him. The team used a first-round pick on Boston College wide receiver Zay Flowers — a slot receiver with elite playmaking ability. Baltimore also brought in veterans Odell Beckham Jr. and Nelson Agholor. Both Beckham Jr. and Agholor have a strong history of production but have not demonstrated it in recent years.

The question now becomes whether these moves translate to success in the playoffs. The franchise has not advanced past the divisional round since its Super Bowl victory in February 2013, posting a 2-5 postseason record during that stretch. Ravens training camp is coming up at the end of July, and there is still time for Baltimore to make some trades to bolster this team for a tough season ahead in the AFC North.

Ravens trade candidates entering 2023 training camp

Justice Hill

The Ravens always seem to be cycling through running backs, and last season was no different. Four different members of the Baltimore backfield rushed for at least 250 yards in 2022, and of those, Justice Hill was the only one not to start a game. Hill averaged a solid 5.3 yards/carry last year, and despite his efforts, he still finds himself as the third back on the Ravens depth chart entering training camp. He will also face stiff competition from undrafted rookie Keaton Mitchell — a quick runner who surprisingly fell out of the draft despite totaling 2,900 yards from scrimmage and 14 touchdowns over his final two college seasons at East Carolina.

Justice Hill would be a good pickup for a team in search of a third-down back, and given Baltimore's abundance of running backs — and ability to consistently find good ones — trading away Hill would be a smart move.

Devin Duvernay

With the off-season additions of free agent Odell Beckham Jr. and rookie first-round pick Zay Flowers, plus competition from newly-signed veteran Nelson Agholor, Devin Duvernay enters training camp in 2023 as the fourth wideout on Baltimore's depth chart. The fourth-year man out of Texas is most well-known around the league for his return skills (back-to-back Pro Bowls in 2021 and 2022) but will also be a free agent after this year.

The Ravens will save $4.3 million in cap space if they trade Duvernay at this point in the summer, and although they do not have another true kick returner on the roster, money could be the final decider in this move. Don't be surprised if Baltimore gets a mid-round draft pick in return for All-Pro kick returner Devin Duvernay.

Patrick Queen

The Ravens declined to pick up Queen's fifth-year option, meaning the linebacker will be a free agent after the 2023 season. Queen has started every game for Baltimore since the franchise drafted him in the first round in 2020, but the team felt that the inside linebacker was not worth a $9 million pay raise ($3.8 million to $12.7 million) in the final year of his current deal.

Waiting in the wings is rookie third-round pick Trenton Simpson, a linebacker out of Clemson who ran a blistering 4.43-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine. NFL analyst Lance Zierlein says Simpson is a great athlete who, “isn’t quite game-ready yet,” but Simpson has already impressed head coach John Harbaugh in mini-camp, which could spell trouble for the veteran Queen.