Tom Brady's first season as FOX's lead NFL analyst had its ups and downs as the seven-time Super Bowl Champion quarterback settled in as the year went along.

Drew Brees, another former Super Bowl Champion quarterback who was done time as an analyst, believes he and Brady picked up a headset for similar reasons.

“I’m not surprised he’s doing games because I had the same feeling leaving the game,” Brees said. “You love the game so much and you still want to be connected with it. And you find that’s honestly one of the best ways to do it because you still prepare for the game the same way as if you were playing.”

Brees addressed some of the challenges that come with moving into the booth and why it can take some time to adjust.

“The challenge with broadcasting is you have all of this knowledge and information in your head,” Brees said. “But then you have to be able to articulate that to the fan who is listening and try to provide the insight in a way that really adds value to their experience in watching the game. And there’s a technique to it, like there’s truly a formula to it that I’ve grown to really appreciate and respect as I watch Cris Collinsworth or Troy Aikman or Greg Olsen or some of these other guys do it who I think do a really, really good job.

“And in the beginning, it feels clunky, it feels like, ‘I have the information, how do I communicate it?’ I only have eight seconds to do it before this hurry up offense snaps another ball…so there’s just mechanics to it that you have to get used to. But I think Tom’s progression from the start of the year until now has been pretty significant.”

Brees, who had multiple memorable matchups with Brady on the field, is looking for an opportunity to get back into the booth after mutually agreeing to part ways with NBC after just one season.