Many on the internet harbor the idea that the officials are giving Kansas City Chiefs superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes special treatment on the field.

Well, a head-turning moment during Saturday night's AFC Divisional Playoff game between the Chiefs and the Houston Texans at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City seems to have just strengthened that wild theory, as NFL fans went bonkers after Houston linebacker Henry To’oTo’o was slapped with an unnecessary roughness penalty. Replays showed that the Chiefs signal-callerslid and didn't seem touched at all by To’oTo’o during a play in the third quarter of the contest. Nevertheless, the call was made, prompting reactions from fans to flood X, formerly Twitter.

“The Texans players didn’t even hit Mahomes lol,” shared an X user, who also what happened in the Chiefs-Texans showdown.

From another commenter: “‘Roughing the passer' on Mahomes when he was quite literally not even hit. The NFL game is truly unwatchable. Never seen a blatant rig job in my life.”

“The refs are criminal to call this roughing the passer on Will Anderson. He barely hit Mahomes,” another social media user, who saw the Chiefs-Texans game posted.

From a different commenter: “NFL NEEDS TO FIX THIS. Patrick Mahomes had plenty of time to avoid getting hit by going out of bounds. Instead, he stays in bounds looking to gain extra yards as a runner, slides late and puts the defenders in a lose-lose situation. Can't be a flag here”

“Legitimately have seen it all…Mahomes slides late, hardly gets touched as both Texans players hit each other & they’re flagged for unnecessary roughness. Be less blatant @NFL . It’s unbearable,” a fan who was clearly left in disbelief by the call in favor of the Chiefs shared in a blunt post.

The Chiefs, who had a bye in the Wild Card Round of the NFL playoffs, managed to survive the Texans via a score of 23-12. That means Mahomes and the Chiefs are moving on to the AFC Championship Game, where they will take on the winner of the other divisional round meeting on Sunday between the Buffalo Bills and the Baltimore Ravens.

Against the Texans, Mahomes passed for 177 yards and a touchdown on 16-of-25 pass completions for the Chiefs while avoiding any interceptions and getting sacked three times for a loss of 15 yards.