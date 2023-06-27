Leonard Fournette is lucky to be alive after his car caught on fire and was left completely torched on the side of the highway. Fournette, formerly of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and currently an NFL free agent, released video of the scary damage done to his car following the fire on an Instagram post Tuesday.

Leonard Fournette posted the following caption on his Instagram, “Man it was one of those days today, but I would like thank God, my car caught on fire while I was driving, But I’am still blessed 🙏❤️.”

What a terrifying moment. It's not clear what caused Fournette's car to catch on fire, but what is crystal clear is that the 28-year-old's life was in danger after his SUV went up in flames while he was driving it.

We're all speechless, but thankful that the star running back is alive. Fournette hit the free agent market back in March after the Buccaneers released him at his request.

Fournette and the Buccaneers endured a frustrating last year together, but the veteran running back insisted there was “no bad blood” between the two sides after his release.

A former first round pick of the Jacksonville Jaguars, Fournette has tallied 4,478 rushing yards and 2,219 receiving yards along with 41 total touchdowns in six NFL seasons.

The running back market has dried up this offseason, as the likes of Saquon Barkley and Josh Jacobs were hit with the franchise tag after standout seasons- and Pro Bowlers Dalvin Cook and Ezekiel Elliott remain unsigned after their respective releases.

While Leonard Fournette is probably itching to get back onto a field for a team, it's also probably the last thing on his mind after this scary car fire.