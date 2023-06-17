The Jacksonville Jaguars are looking toward the future after an incredibly promising 2022 season. The Jaguars, led by Trevor Lawrence, won their division this past season. They then went on to win a playoff game in historic fashion.

However, some former members of the team still can't shake off the brutal loss in 2018. The Jaguars fell in the AFC Championship Game that year to the New England Patriots in controversial fashion.

Former Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette joined Good Morning Football on Thursday when the 2018 loss was brought up. The free-agent ball carrier admitted the game remained on his mind.

“Myles Jack was not down. That’s the famous quote we always say. He was not down. It just brings back so many memories,” Fournette told the Good Morning Football crew.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The 28-year-old veteran believed the Jaguars had a ton of potential. And that loss did a lot to undercut the momentum running through the locker room that season. “I know for a fact if we would have won that game, that franchise team still would have been together,” Fournette continued.

Blake Bortles threw for 293 yards and a touchdown during the loss. Fournette carried the ball 24 times against the Patriots, gaining 76 yards and scoring a touchdown of his own.

The controversy came when Myles Jack forced a fumble and recovered it. As he began to return it for a touchdown, officials blew the play dead. Jack was ruled down, nullifying any return. The Patriots went on to win 24-20.

The Patriots matched up with the Philadelphia Eagles a few weeks later in the Super Bowl. Nick Foles led the Eagles to a remarkable victory over Tom Brady and New England. It was the first Super Bowl victory for the Eagles in their history.