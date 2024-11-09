Jason Kelce does not want to be on thin ice with his wife, Kylie Kelce.

On his “New Heights” podcast, which he cohosts with his brother, Travis Kelce, Jason joked with the Kansas City Chiefs tight end that Kylie told X that they would be going through a dry spell due to the horrible sex advice he gave a fan.

On a bonus episode of the podcast, an older man asked Travis and Jason what he should do since his wife is currently not “interested in sex whatsoever” and how this is affecting their relationship. The fan ensured that he has no interest in cheating and “never” has but wanted some advice from Travis and Jason on how to proceed.

“I will personally mention that I have no idea what that’s [like],” Travis, who is currently dating Taylor Swift, began.

“Maybe just try to get some candles, get some rose petals, try and be a little romantic,” the tight end added. “Maybe you just gotta rekindle that flame or something, get that thing going. Take her to a nice restaurant. These are all things that I would try and do just based off what I heard. That’s tough, man.”

Jason Kelce Gives Fan Sex Advice

Jason suggested that acts of service are another way to set the mood before jokingly suggesting to wear tights.

“Start setting that thing up early. Women, they’re weird. They don’t just always want to have sex,” he joked. “I don’t know why, they don’t operate on the same wavelength as us. … Women like to be sought after.”

Kylie responded to Jason's advice on social media saying that he might have something in common with the fan sooner rather than later due to his poor advice.

“If I had to guess based on my husband's dumb*ss response to this question, I would say that he’s probably gonna experience a spell of his wife not being interested,” Kylie joked.

The mom of three added that fans of the podcast know not to take them seriously.

“By now @New Heights 92ers should know to take Jason’s advice with a grain of salt,” she added in the caption calling out Jason and Travis' fans, whom they refer to as the 92ers.

Kylie and Jason got married in 2018, and they share three daughters together: Wyatt, Elliotte, and Bennett.

Earlier this year, it was rumored that Kylie could be starting a podcast with her mother-in-law Donna Kelce. She shared what she thought of the idea to US Weekly.

“Gosh. I think that there would have to be some very extenuating circumstances for me to step into that situation. I don’t know that we ever will, but if we do, it would be some ridiculous storytelling about those boys,” Kylie answered.

“I have no filter, and people think they’re getting the inside scoop when I appear on the podcast. But the boys rat themselves out every single week,” she said of Jason and Travis. “They’re very self-aware individuals. It’s kind of entertaining.”